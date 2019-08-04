Why the apathy towards cleanliness?

Those who have travelled overseas are struck by the orderliness and cleanliness of public places in sharp contrast to what is happening back home. No one tells a child to keep the surroundings clean and not to litter. It is the way a child is brought up that inspires a desire for cleanliniess.

That is the reason it is difficult to find even a scrap of paper or plastics on the streets or outside homes in many foreign countries. That applies to cleanliness on board trains, buses and trams that are in public service. No one throws anything outside a running train or bus as it is considered taboo.

We adopt a dual standard. We tend to keep our house and neighbourhood clean, but have no compunction in throwing dirt and discarded objects outside. The logic is someone is there to clean up and pick up the discard. People in general hold rivers in respect but do not hesitate to throw things in the river. That is the reason our rivers, lakes and other waterbodies are far from clean. Even the piped treated water that is supplied by municipal authorities is not fit for drinking. Most homes have some sort of filter to clean the water before use. Others may boil the water before use. In sharp contrast, a few cities round the globe claim proudly that their city water supply is fit for drinking straight from the tap.

I was away in a remote part of Japan waiting for a connecting train at a small wayside station. A young girl was also waiting for the train. I watched her taking out a candy from her bag and eat it. Afterwards, she walked briskly to a nearby waste bin provided on the platform to deposit the wrapper. Such is the level of awareness to keep surroundings clean from a young age. It is the culture of cleanliness and tidiness which is inculcated from an early age. It is not that our youngsters are not aware of the need to keep surroundings clean. But for most others, it is sheer apathy and carelessness that makes them litter.

When a toilet is not available, what does a person do? He uses any public place to ease himself. I observed a person soiling a wall. I asked his companion why he was doing so. “Maybe, he couldn’t have waited till he found a toilet,” replied his friend. That person after finishing his business came near me, “Sir, you are right. But I couldn’t help it. Please provide a toilet nearby.” I kept quiet as I had no answer.

A few public toilets are maintained badly with poor cleanliness. These go out of water soon leaving a stinking mess. No wonder only a few persons patronise public toilets. However, ‘pay and use’ toilets maintained by attenders are better. While I was on a tour of Paris, I found a men’s toilet was cleaned by a woman who used to dart in and out when there was no person inside. She was also in charge of the women’s toilet. “Unisex” toilets are still not popular.

The Swachh Bharat programme was launched throughout the country with big fanfare. After five years, many toilets were built in villages and towns. Some of them were substandard that kept patrons away. Unfortunately, open defecation, especially in villages, is still going on. A similar sad story applies to the programme to clean the major rivers like Ganga and Yamuna. Thousands of crores of money are already spent with poor results. The major issue remains leakage of sewage water into the rivers. The priority should have been first to build treatment plants and then lead the clean water into the river. Such simple priorities are being overlooked in the enthusiasm to achieve something big. It has become more of publicity rather than actual work.

It is becoming clear that the cleanliness drive has to start with the people. The government and other agencies should act as facilitators to help plan and execute the work. Consultation with the people concerned goes a long way in the success of any cleanliness drive. A cleanliness plan should be community based rather than as a diktat from the government. “Start early in life,” is a good piece of advice for creating awareness of cleanliness. It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to take care of cleanliness.

