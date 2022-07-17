Why look for motivation outside?

If you are from a poor or lower middle-class family, then that situation is your inspiration

If you are from a poor or lower middle-class family, then that situation is your inspiration

It was my second time appearing for the CA Intermediate Group 2 examination, and guess what? I could not clear it this time either. I was sad about the results, but then I thought about something and started preparations again.

But what was that?

I thought about my family’s present circumstances. I belong to a very small village in a district called Hissar in Haryana, where my father and grandfather are farmers. We live in a small house. Our financial condition is very poor, but they are still trying hard so that my three siblings and I can get a good education. I feel from within that I must change our present situation, and that is the only thing that inspires me.

There are millions of people in the world who look for motivation and, just for that, attend seminars and webinars. But the motivation they get from these is like a fire which gets extinguished after some time. And to achieve a goal, we need constant motivation that comes from within.

Trust me, your existing circumstances are your biggest motivation. If you are a person who belongs to a poor or lower middle-class family, then this situation is your inspiration. You don’t need any external motivation as you know that you must change your existing circumstances, so whenever you feel demotivated, just recall your situation.

Second, everybody loves their parents, and most people say that they want to do something for their parents. Then why do you need something else for inspiration? Your parents are your inspiration. Just think about what they have done for you, and now it’s your turn to give back to them everything they deserve. Always keep your parents’ photo with you. Whenever you feel demotivated, just look at them and I am sure you will feel inspired.

And last, think about what reward you are going to get after achieving the desired aim. Finally, we all do something for reward. It may be an internal as well as an external reward.

It’s true that your existing situation and your parents are your inspiration, and you also know the same. If they are unable to inspire you, then nothing in the world can keep you inspired for a long time.

So, good luck to all of you!

nisharma974@gmail.com