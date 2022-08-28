Why literature?

One of the essential qualities of literature is that, besides developing creativity, it creates an imaginary society of authentic people. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

And yet to me, what is this quintessence of dust?

Man delights not me; no, nor woman neither

— William Shakespeare

Undoubtedly, we breathed through hard times. We remember it; how could one not remember the wretchedness. It clutched our souls indefinitely. Dissolution overtook happiness, dejection trumped aspirations. Families fell apart. If only we could say “bye mama, “farewell papa”. If only we could hug them one last time. But they left and never looked back. At what time and on what expense? They didn’t answer. But the dead don’t speak, do they? None came to consolidate, how could they? Humans are always scared. What was left then? Literature; to consolidate us with the words, “we must love one another and die”. Death is unstoppable, it says, but dead can speak and feel; literature makes them speak. “Shanthi...Shanthi...Shanthi,” it says.

For a long time, we have been taught that reading literature is a lonely act. This is one depressing definition of reading, while on the contrary, reading literature is an emotion and when we enter that emotion, we are actually inscribing ourselves to a larger community of people. These people are both dead and alive, the people we love or loved. By reading fiction, we enter an imaginary society, an opportunity to meet and say goodbye to our loved ones. This is that ideal state of connectedness where the dead regain their voices.

One of the essential qualities of literature is that, besides developing creativity, it creates an imaginary society of authentic people. We share an empathy with the characters as story develops. In this way we are helplessly transposed to a world where souls achieve immortality. Neil Gaiman wrote aptly about this situation: “Literature is the way that makes us talk with dead. The way that we learn lessons from those who are no longer with us, that humanity has built on itself, progressed, made knowledge incremental rather than something that has to be learned, over and over.”

On the other hand, literature consolidates us, showing that the difficulties happening now have happened many times in the history of mankind. This constantly makes us feel that whatever the difficulties or bad happenings, it’s normal to feel depressed and lost. What matters if I couldn’t say “goodbye” to my dad. He is still living in the stories of Kafka.

“Worry not dad. I see you each day when I read a story. You are talking to me and you will never die.”

“Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names.”

We often seek a world where we can share our pains, a world full of emotions and devoid of tech robots. Does this world exist? Yes, it’s art and literature. It’s the world that doesn’t know about boundaries or time. There we become new citizens. No identity card or travel ticket is required. This is an immortal life which we can revisit throughout life. There are people who cry when you are hurt. Unlike the world of Internet robots, we find authentic people. There we find a career of our emotions. Before his death, Rupert Brooke, a war poet of England, speaks about same emotions: “If I should die, think only this of me: / That there’s some corner of a foreign field / That is for ever England. There shall be / In that rich earth a richer dust concealed;/ A dust whom England bore, shaped, made aware, / Gave, once, her flowers to love, her ways to roam; / A body of England’s, breathing English air, / Washed by the rivers, blest by suns of home.”

