Why belittle?

November 20, 2022 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST

Have you ever met someone who made you feel stupid, ugly, or inferior? If so, you just met a difficult person. Such persons often put you down in a “funny” way in front of others. It’s awkward, but they may begrudgingly chuckle, making you feel embarrassed and alone. The most cutting exploitation is disguised with humour.

The subtle abusers will make fun of your appearance, physical traits, body parts, personality features, likes, dislikes, family members and friends. But still they get away by saying such awful and cruel things, scot-free. They coat the barbs in humour, and say they were “just kidding”.

Many times, such persons evoke anger and frustration. We know when someone belittles another, it’s a reflection of the speaker, not the recipient. Still we react. Even when we try our best to assert ourselves, we end up giving in. No man can be a hero to his valet. That’s because in any dispute, such a person uses little shreds of truth to make them more credible, and they embellish our infractions. They undermine our account of the situation and leave, yet again, questioning one. We all have met such persons some time or the other during our lifetime.

At their core, they are extremely insecure, and they compensate for their lack of righteousness by undermining others. The habit of belittling is just a confession of weakness and inferiority, and is the hallmark of a jealous and envious nature. It is a confession that one’s life is not well poised, well balanced. Such people suffer from an inferiority complex. In order to accomplish their superiority, they make others feel inferior.

Believing that they know the best and are the smartest, they throw tantrums to cover their inadequacy. On the other hand, they fail miserably and cut a sorry figure at times. It is their emotional immaturity to deal with their own shortcomings that they put it onto everyone else around them to make themselves feel better. They need to be pitied, remember that if you are at the receiving end, it’s a compliment. Those who try to bring you down are basically admitting to the fact that they are already below you.

In such situations, minimise the impact of such a person and stay composed. They may be resentful or jealous of the person they are targeting, or they may feel like they aren’t getting the attention that they want from them. Ignore them. This prompts an insight into their own irritability and they may shelve their behaviour for better. Let’s be clear on one point — a putdown is very different from productive criticism. And, please remember not to throw putdowns at anyone. That way, you will be leading by example. If someone is giving you productive criticism (personally no one likes using “constructive criticism”), be open to receiving it, and growing.

All said and done, offence exists not in the insult but in our reaction to it, and our reactions are completely within our control.

