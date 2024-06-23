Who’s afraid of old age?

Many regard the onset of old age as a period of general physical and mental decline. This may be true to some extent but, overall, old age certainly does not incapacitate one as is generally feared. Far from doing so, it actually gives one a chance to relax and enjoy one’s post-retirement life to the fullest, if one’s blessed with a fair degree of health. As I see it, old age is just another phase of life like youth and middle age and should be treated as such.

As an octogenarian, experience has taught me that the first and foremost prerequisite to tackle ageing is a positive outlook coupled with an optimistic frame of mind. This will help see one through those difficult and trying periods that inevitably crop up now and then. To expect smooth sailing always is unrealistic.

I have found that an absorbing hobby is the best antidote to the ennui that often plagues the elderly with time hanging heavy on their hands. Spending one’s time as productively as possible, pursuing a passion or pastime, does help to banish boredom. The key is to keep oneself fully engaged somehow.

Of course, the usual infirmities of old age will make their presence felt. As a freelance writer, cognitive decline often sees me groping long for an elusive word or phrase that earlier came to me easily. It can be quite frustrating to say the least. Yet, being passionate about — or, at least, committed to — one’s hobbies and pastimes does give one a clear sense of purpose.

Sensible grand-parenting (without being overindulgent) is a fulfilling but often ignored option. Spending quality time daily with one’s grandchildren, teaching them and helping out with their school lessons or homework, will help build a strong bond with them, besides easing the pressure on their parents considerably. For my wife and I, it’s an integral part of our daily routine.

Of course, there’s nothing like occasional socialising to enliven the usually humdrum lives of the elderly. Besides being relaxing, it enables us to keep abreast of how our contemporaries are faring health-wise and otherwise. And, indeed, it gives one an opportunity to indulge in nostalgia — so dear to oldies — about one’s younger days when life was so radically different.

Being content with one’s lot does contribute considerably to one’s sense of inner peace, so vital for the well-being of the elderly or anyone for that matter. Staying physically active and mentally alert helps boost one’s self-confidence and levels of mobility and general awareness. And, of course, a robust sense of humour does go a long way in lightening all those recurrent irritants and stumbling blocks that are part of life.

Certainly, old age needn’t necessarily be a cause of concern or foreboding. Nor does it imply total dependence on others. Accept it as just another of life’s challenges. Positivity, optimism and a passion or two are all one needs to effectively tackle this so-called bogey head-on.

