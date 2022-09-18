Every time someone asks for KYC details, this questions pops up

Even when we try to let go of the concept of ‘I’, as advised by philosophers, our identity cards and passwords do not let us. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/IStockPhoto

Who am I? This question has been lingering in the human mind for ages. Sages like Ramana and many other acharyas have dealt with the ‘Forget I’ concept. But today KYC is the moola mantra everywhere.

Twenty years ago, I gave a red carpet welcome to the personal computer. I opened an e-mail account with a password containing a beautiful admixture of letters, numbers and punctuation marks.

After two years, suddenly, the idiot box refused to recognise me and raised all sorts of questions on my pet animal, name of a childhood friend etc., answers to which I had totally forgotten. I had to open a fresh account.

Within 10 days, I received tens of mails from my relatives and friends enquiring of an “accident” in Germany in which I was stated to have been involved and whether I needed any financial help. Some hacker had done the mischief.

Again a search for a password! I was befuddled when I had to find different passwords for different e-mail accounts, ATM cards, online banking etc. Confusion worse confounded!

I feel that ‘password’ itself is wrong nomenclature, since it is a ‘ failword’. Being an octogenarian, I tend to forget names, including my own. I carefully record all the IDs and passwords, very often forgetting where I have recorded them.

My “secret box” contains a dozen identity cards and other documents: passport, ration card, ATM card, credit card, Aadhar card, employee identity card, health insurance card etc. The list is endless, with each of the items having an unmemorisable number. I don’t want to talk of the gas allotment letter issued 50 years ago, almost on its deathbed, having turned brown and blank. Our door number has been changed thrice, on the whims and fancies of the local government authorities. My bank account number, which was once a four-digit number, has grown long like Hanuman’s tail.

All this makes me think back to a story.

A king once approached a sage and asked, ”I have won over many states and lands and my treasury is full of riches. But when can I become really happy?”

The sage replied that he would be happy only when he dies. The king, in rage, drew his sword but the sage calmed him down and said, “I mean your ego, not you.”

As an ardent devotee of sage Ramana, whenever I make an attempt to forget the ‘I’, the multitude of passwords, 15-digit numbers and various signs and symbols start threatening me. They are a part and parcel of my identity. They seem to mock me and sage Ramana’s book in my hand.

I need neither an identity card nor a password.

Don’t disturb me for KYC norms. Leave me alone.

