Where have the sparrows gone?

“Crows and sparrows belong to our clan,” declared the great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramanya Bharati long ago. But do we see any sparrows nowadays in urban areas, not to speak of big cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru?

More than 30 years ago, sparrows were common in rural areas and not rare in the cities.

The little birds used to build nests even on the roof ceilings and often I could see them flitting in and out of the house. It used to be a wonderful sight to watch them picking grains and intently looking for insects. But that is all history.

In the recent past, I have seen only two or three house sparrows on shrubs in waterbodies and creepers in houses in Chennai. Urbanisation has denied the birds food and shelter. It is believed that cellphone towers have affected them and considerably reduced their number. But there is no scientific proof for the same.

Seeing this sorry state of affairs, I cannot help thinking of the happy time I spent watching a variety of sparrows and other birds in the Redmond Ridge area in Washington State on the western U.S. during a visit two years ago. With more than 20 species just in Washington State, the sparrows are very common birds throughout the year. I sighted around 10 species in a small area as Redmond Ridge.

Of all the different varieties, song sparrows are more common, occupying tree stumps, bushes, and pathways, all the time chirping.

The old-world sparrows, also known as house sparrows, are not native to the U.S., introduced from Europe in the 19th century. They are identified by their round head, thick beak and shorter tail.

Another common sparrow species in Redmond Ridge is dark-eyed junco. They are year-round resident of Washington State and have a high-pitched sonorous voice, like the one generated by a lathe.

Another common sparrow species is the white-crowned sparrow, with its distinctive zebra-striped head pattern. Most of these sparrows feed on wild berries and rarely haunt apple, peaches and plum trees. If I can sight at least some house sparrows in Chennai, I will be very happy.

As the name suggests, it is a “house” sparrow. It feels comfortable living in and around human habitations. It is not a forest bird. Hence it is our duty to take some steps such as installing nest boxes in buildings where they can thrive.

