When my just-in-time Chennai veedu helps cheat corona

August 30, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Our only daughter was killed in an accident, forcing us to leave Delhi, our home of almost three decades, for the refuge of Chennai.

God has his own strange methods of saving us, and the move from our Delhi home to a rental in Chennai was crucial in our establishing a house here.

While in Delhi, we had bought a plot in Chennai, which was then the only metropolis where a middle-class family could afford to buy land.

The agony of our personal loss left us unable to answer harmless questions from our well-wishers in Delhi about our late daughter, prompting us to relocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because the rental was close to our plot, we decided to build a house there.

The site was also positioned in a locality where potable water could be found at a depth of only 7 metres.

My #MadeofChennai house took a long time to complete because we had to wait 4 months for the Athangudi floor tiles to be installed.

We were fortunate that the relocation from the rental house to our home happened just before Covid-19 burst on to the scene.

One day, a deer was sighted rushing through the bushes just 100 metres behind my house. Another time, I stumbled across a snake lying coiled on the path leading to my house and took a photo of it; it was a saw-scaled viper, one of the most dangerous in India!

Following the epidemic, people recognised the significance of open areas and began to see the value of dwelling in the outskirts, causing our neighborhood to swiftly grow.

We may now walk down to a local pure veg eatery and enjoy the perfectly flavoured rose milk and chinna murukku.

Finally, nothing beats the serenity and tranquillity of one’s own home. For us, Chennai is more than a physical location.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.