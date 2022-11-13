When life gives a second chance

A hero by morning and villain by evening. A slice of life from Lucknow

It was a Tuesday in May this year. Every Tuesday of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, corresponding to May, is celebrated as Bada Mangal in Lucknow. Meaning big Tuesday, Bada Mangal is exclusive to the city and is dedicated to Hanuman.

The celebrations include food stalls ( Bhandara) serving free food ( Prasad) across the city. According to folklore, Bada Mangal has its roots in the family of the erstwhile Nawabs of Lucknow, which is why many regard it as a classic instance of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. Today, people from various communities participate in this cultural heritage of the city.

On that particular Tuesday, the city was full of Bhandaras, and the festivities were at their peak. At noon, a crowd of people gathered near my house. One young man from my locality had nabbed a pickpocket from a Bhandara. The police arrived in no time, and it was learnt that the pickpocket had many debit cards and phones.

The youth who caught the thief was the hero of the hour. Everybody praised him and some even brought a garland for him. The police asked him to go with them to the station to record his statement. So he went to take a shower, dressed well, clicked pictures and then went with the police. People returned to their businesses soon after.

Plot twist

During the evening, I heard a ruckus again. When I went out, I found that the “hero” and his uncle had a quarrel. In the heat of the argument, the youth hit his uncle, who got injured a bit. This was too much for the uncle who immediately called the police. Again, the police showed up in no time, but this time to arrest the youth. He was taken to the police station once again, but this time without the honours. All this happened so quickly that the onlookers had no time to frame any conclusions.

But after some time, people started discussing the events of the day. Most of them were amused by the plot twist that had happened in a single day, but some were a bit anxious for the young lad. Those who adorned him with the garland at noon were trying to come up with a rational justification for their earlier behaviour.

Though he came back before the night because both parties reached a settlement, he avoided the public for a few days.

After this cooled down a bit, people tried to help him get over the embarrassment. Elders talked to him about how he must control his nerves, as he did not seem to be a bad guy. He was provided with a safe space to talk his heart out and put forth his side of the story. The uncle was reminded of how he could have handled this whole episode with more maturity and wisdom. The quarrel started mainly over a property dispute, but the people opined that the matter should not have gone violent.

The next Tuesday, again a Bada Mangal, our locality organised a Bhandara, which went off peacefully. Both the youth and his uncle participated in it with a cheerful spirit.

Some people do deserve a second chance, even if it makes us compromise some of our ideals to a small extent.

In the words of Robert Frost, “Nothing can make injustice just but mercy.”

