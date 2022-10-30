When every leaf is a flower

When autumn arrives outside, the weather within also starts taking a turn for the better

Can you hear the footsteps of autumn? Do you notice less humidity? Waking up early, one feels the soft, gentle touch of the changing weather.

However, this year, the rains have not completely gone. The peaceful coexistence of autumn and rain is creating a different kind of season. When autumn arrives outside, the weather within also starts taking a turn for the better. Sweet waves of gaiety begin to rise from the sultry heart. Summer is now eager to just collapse into the embrace of autumn with its many burning agonies.

The defiant, undisciplined rain clouds in the sky and the despair in the heart are beginning to subside; the sunlight of hope is peeping through. The body tired from the humidity and heat is now able to breathe a whiff of freshness after a long time. The whole nature is blooming with the season; fragrances are caressing the soul. The remnants of the Madhumalati flowers are giving the message of laughter even after their natural demise.

Gorky the cat lies down on the carpet at night as the bare floor becomes slightly cold. The cold-blooded lizards crawling on the walls are now preparing for a long hibernation along with other reptiles of their community. Autumn is the first, cute smile of the year. Feeling it is a blessing in itself. Though there is always a stink of fear and doubt in the human world, yet nature continues to make positive gestures. Regardless of whether we pay heed to them or not.

These days a unique game of colours is visible in the sky. The rain clouds are almost gone, to rest, or to soak those parched corners of the earth where people are now waiting anxiously for them. If you look at the autumn sky, the mind becomes lighter. The mind immediately becomes aware of its own meanness. As when looking at the mountains and the sea, as when one sees the rising sun from behind Kangchenjunga and the setting sun in Nagarkot.

The Sufi mystic Jalaluddin Mohammad Rumi used to say that the sky is seen with the heart, not the eyes. He must have said this only after seeing the autumn sky. When the clouds disperse, the sky behind is revealed. No matter how sad the mind is, it blossoms on seeing the open sky. As flowers bloom on the earth in this autumn, in the same way innumerable colours bloom in the sky. There is a secret agreement between the earth and the sky to please the dejected human mind. As if both of them together have decided to entertain the humanity which is immersed in despair. In the months of September and October, the sky just before the autumn is amazing. The countless colours, the light falling here and there on the scattered clouds, the vast emptiness of the sky, its cleanliness, all fill the mind with a profound gratitude for the unknown. How far and out of reach does this sky appear! Autumn is the farewell song of the monsoon. Rain is the festival of purification of nature. After that some invisible bird spreads every conceivable colour on the canvas of the clean sky, already washed in the rain. No one can even count, so many colours are there!

The autumn sky is like the mind of a sage meditating. It seems to be shrouded in silence like the silence of the dialogue between the Buddha and Mahakashyapa. There are only as many clouds in the sky as there should be thoughts in the mind. Just as many as are necessary. Neither do they clash with one another, there is no discord among them. It is said that the relation of thought with the meditative mind is exactly like this. Thoughts do not completely cover that mind; they are present, but at the same time there is enough space left for a passive observation and silence. Nature has already placed before us a gross external model for every subtle state of mind. We just have to see it, learn from it, and take it within ourselves.

Have you noticed that the Saptaparni tree (Devil’s tree) is blooming a little earlier this year? With its intoxicating fragrance, it calls out to those passers-by who have time to stay a while and behold it. The clusters of flowers between the seven leaves are the gift or naivedya of the saptaparni offered to welcome the autumn. Autumn is also the season of Harsingar or night jasmine. Bela (the maid Orleans) is to Vasant or spring what Harsingar is to autumn. The season of autumn is indulgent. It has its own special hobbies; it comes with pompous decoration, gaiety and grandeur.

Autumn is the time to leave the old and look towards the new. In the plains, outside the city these days the white flowers of Kans grass are visible. As if the earth has woven a white blanket to prepare for the impending winter. When the flowers of Kans swing with the wind, the mind also swings with them. The moon of Sharad Purnima is “notorious” in the world of art and literature for its beauty! Seeing it, time stops. What to say about the beauty of autumn! Albert Camus used to say: “Autumn is another spring, when every leaf is a flower.”

