When a dog turns ferocious

March 12, 2023 12:37 am | Updated March 09, 2023 12:38 am IST

Though this incident happened several years ago, I get reminded of it whenever I go to anyone’s home with a pet dog.

My wife and I were visiting my friend Jay. He welcomed us, accompanied by a huge Alsatian next to him. As my wife is mortally scared of dogs, I requested him to keep the pet in a room and only then my wife would step in.

His reassurance that Chrome (pet’s name) is friendly and never ever had misbehaved with anyone did not convince her. So, I had to insist, and he reluctantly locked the dog in a room.

And I felt bad for the pet.

As we began to chat, we could hear Chrome’s continual bark, scratching and knocking at the door. It was quite disturbing, and we decided to cut short our conversation.

As we were leaving, I, to overcome my guilt, asked Jay to bring Chrome out so I could pat and bid goodbye to him. Jay, only too happy to do that, went and opened the door, and Chrome jumped all over him with joy. I then knelt down, looking at Chrome, and said, “Hello”. And the most unexpected happened. With fury and loud barking, he leapt at me. I fell backwards and managed to escape unhurt. I was shocked, while my wife got scared. Jay, embarrassed, held back Chrome and profusely apologised.

I said, “It’s okay.” But I didn’t mean it.

During my return journey till I fell asleep, I was wondering why Chrome behaved that way, given that he had always been friendly. When I woke up the next morning, I felt I got the answer.

Immediately I called my friend and said, “Hi Jay. I seem to know the reason for Chrome’s unexpected and violent behaviour. Remember, as soon as I entered and conversed with you, Chrome was locked in a room. While undergoing a huge amount of stress, he must also be hearing my voice, and associating the two. After coming out of confinement and hearing my voice, Chrome would have recognised the person who caused him the misery and showed his anger.”

Jay seemed to mull over what I said, and after a pause, he said, “Yes, I agree with your explanation... anyhow, I hope you are okay.”

I replied, “I am okay.”

This time, I meant it.

soraiyurvraman@gmail.com