What’s in a surname?

In Shakespeare’s iconic play Romeo and Juliet, there is a famous line by Juliet: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” However, the reality is that names matter, especially when it comes to maiden names.

A maiden name is more than just a string of letters; rather, it symbolises one’s identity, inheritance, and background. It also symbolises the lineage. But marriage, for instance, causes this identity change greatly among women. Women usually cease using their surnames after they are married and often add their husband’s surname.

The idea of changing surnames after getting married can be traced back to a historical period where women were seen as extensions of men and their families. Therefore, this transformation indicated the new duties and rights they took in the marital home.

This practice has been followed by Indian women for many generations, sometimes willingly, but more often under societal pressure. Changing names is not just a personal decision that one makes; it is expected of someone in society.

The change of last name can have a profound psychological and social impact on women. When women are forced to discard their names, they might feel like losing themselves since they are being required to wipe away a part of their past.

This alteration affects professional identities. It may be difficult for women who made a career or built a reputation using their maiden names as they shift to another name identity. The transition from employment platforms that depend on networking and recognition may not be seamless at all times, hence causing stumbling blocks.

Thankfully, societal attitudes towards this custom are changing. More women are choosing to keep their maiden names after marriage due to increasing emphasis on gender equality and individual rights. Some opt for a hyphenated surname while others retain only their maiden names when they get married.

In the younger generation, there is an increasing trend that permits women to keep their maiden names. The change is also reflected in popular cultures where famous people and public figures are exemplifying it.

A woman’s maiden name forms an essential aspect of her identity, representing her past and heritage. Over time, it is important to make sure that a woman has all the right to choose whether it will be better for her to preserve it, without imposing any pressures of judgment from society.

It’s just by giving such autonomy we can fully recognise a woman’s uniqueness and promote gender equality.

