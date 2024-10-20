What’s in a name?

The soul of my home has been stolen, and in its place stands a stranger I cannot recognise.

Port Blair is a name that holds a special place in my heart, rich with memories. The place where I was born, where I took my first steps, where I spent years in school, making friends and dreaming of the future. The place I called “home” for as long as I can remember. To me, the name “Port Blair” was a heartbeat, an echo of the past, of stories woven into the soil. Just the sound of it was enough to remind me of where I belong.

Now, that cherished name has been stripped away and replaced with Sri Vijaypuram. This name change feels like a cold, indifferent knife that has severed my emotional ties to my beloved hometown. To the government, this name change might be a gesture in the pursuit of erasing colonial symbols. But to us, the people of Port Blair, it is an act of brutal disconnection. Sri Vijaypuram feels foreign, cold, and soulless. It’s like trading your old car for a gleaming new car — there’s luxury, sure, but none of the warmth, the familiarity, or the memories that made the old car irreplaceable. The heartache is palpable. I find myself profoundly unsettled, as though an integral aspect of my identity has been irrevocably fractured.

Living in a democratic nation, we pride ourselves on having a government that supposedly reflects the will of the people. Yet, in this decision, the voices of the residents of Port Blair were silenced, their opinions disregarded. What about the people’s right to hold onto their heritage, their emotional connections, and their memories? The government may believe that by renaming the city, it is giving us something “better”, something less tainted by colonial history. But it has forgotten something crucial — that place names are more than just words. They hold power, they carry memories, and they anchor us to our past. The name Port Blair carried the weight of generations, of stories told under the setting sun, of families which have lived there since time immemorial. It’s not just about wiping the slate clean of colonial footprint; it’s about pulling the rug out from under us, our very essence.

We have already seen it happen to Havelock, renamed Swaraj Dweep. We have watched Neil Island become Shaheed Dweep and Ross Island turn into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island. And now, they have come for Port Blair. Name by name, island by island, they are erasing not just colonial remnants but the very sense of history and belonging that we have cherished for generations. It’s like watching someone paint over the fresco of our past, replacing it with something hollow and disconnected.

Port Blair was a living, breathing part of who we are. And now, Sri Vijaypuram stands as an intruder, a name devoid of the memories, the stories, and the heart that made Port Blair what it was. In stripping away the name Port Blair, the government has not just renamed a place but it has also attempted to disconnect us from our roots. Sri Vijaypuram might be the new name on the map, but in our hearts, Port Blair will forever remain our true home. The anguish of this loss is profound, a wound that may never heal. We, the people of Port Blair, are left grappling with a sense of betrayal, mourning the loss of a name that was an inseparable part of our lives.

My heart aches, my soul feels betrayed. The streets may look the same, the houses may still stand, but the heart of the place — the name that gave it life — is gone. And with it, a piece of me has been lost forever.

lubna.khanam23@gmail.com