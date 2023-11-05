November 05, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST

What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.

What is the importance of a name? Does it significantly impact our identity and choices? Is it of great significance or insignificance? Do names have the power to influence our decisions?

To carry on a legacy, we add the term “junior” to a predecessor’s name. Does it create a burden to live up to that name while striving to be an individual? It’s not as simple as it seems. Are privileges worth it or can they weigh you down? It makes me wonder.

“Nicknames” add an amusing layer to this, as they are often given without our consent since we have absolutely no role to play and are stuck just like given names. In some communities, names are free from gender bias, but nicknames can be quite hilarious, mostly for others but excruciatingly for the name holder, such as Bobby, Kaka, Nikki, Honey and Sunny. I am glad that my name was not twisted too much, but I have to admit that a few of the versions given were better than my original version.

The nuisance of name dropping is well-known especially among Delhiites, and the one-liner “Do you know who I know?” is well-known.

“Name change” or “rename” are a recurring trend in our country, where names of places and States are frequently altered. The rationale behind this is often to shed colonial legacies and assert a more Indian identity, such as Bombay to Mumbai and Calcutta to Kolkata. This trend also extends to renaming roads and various institutions too.

Can history be altered? I don’t think so. The events, timeline, characters, and names cannot be altered because they are part of history, regardless of how good or bad it may be, accepting it as it is the best way to avoid it (if at all you wish to). If you have the power, I strongly suggest creating a niche for yourself, to ensure that future generations do not want to rename anything about your role in history. As they say, history repeats itself, and it’s wise to learn lessons and move forward.

“Surnames” play a significant role, everywhere but particularly in politics. I don’t think we need to dive into that, and of course, it connects with your past, family lineage.

And then there are “filenames”, “codenames”, and many more.

From a young age, our families grant us the liberty to make choices. So why have we become so hesitant to allow others the freedom to choose from the options available, be it in studies, courses, careers, views, political affiliations, and more? Since when did having differences of opinion become a bother? Why have we become so shallow and mean that we can’t stand those who disagree with our beliefs and approaches?

The lack of emotional intelligence is letting us down, and take my word for it, it’s going to prove distasteful and disgraceful. To understand simply, let me quote Aristotle: “Anybody can become angry, that is easy; but to be angry with the right person, and to the right degree, and at the right time, and for the right purpose, and in the right way, that is not within everybody’s power and is not easy.”

In a country as diverse as India, divisions seem to have deepened. We should know better than anyone else what divide and rule did to us. So why are we letting history repeat itself? Why so much hate, what about uniting as one.

“Name calling” has become a popular hobby for entertainment nowadays, especially on social media, and it’s our most famous pastime. Anyone can abuse with impunity, which should worry all since the population sitting on these platforms are our youth. And to all parents out there, this is for you. Be mindful of them and instruct them on etiquette, decency, civility, mannerisms; just as you expect other children or adults to treat you.

ashuarora08@yahoo.com