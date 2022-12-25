December 25, 2022 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

Everyone is endowed with a mind whose work is to think. One of the subjects about which many people are concerned is what others think about them. It is, of course, a common thing. However, if this habit is allowed to grow beyond a limit, this may cause only negative results.

If we go on imagining what others think about us, it will destroy our peace. The mind of others is not under our control. Many times, our mind itself is not under our control. So, viewed from practical angles, brooding over what others think is an unhealthy and avoidable habit.

If we tune our minds in this direction, we will be operating through the minds of others, shaping the mind of others in our own mind.

There will be people who like us and have won our confidence. There will be others who we do not like us and have not won our confidence. Naturally, our judgment will be to the effect that those who are not in our good books will be thinking wrong things about us. This is because of our suspicious nature. So, even the thinking on what others think will depend to a large extent on our attitude to those people. We have no right to form negative opinions on a presumptive basis on the part of others. In fact, such kind of attributing negative intentions in the minds of others is blatantly wrong. It can be at the most an inference or guess work.

If we allow, beyond a certain limit, the thought of negativity in the thinking of others, our relationship will be spoiled.

One more area where the thoughts of others are bound to crop up in our minds is regarding our talk or deeds. To a reasonable extent, due respect can be given to what others may feel or are likely to feel. We should talk or act intelligently and according to our conscience. If criticisms raise their head, we cannot worry over it and disturb our peace.

In case of necessity, clarification can be given. Thinking too much on how others think is an exercise in futility. If a compulsive necessity is there, it becomes unavoidable.

oragadamsridharan@gmail.com