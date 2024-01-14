What no one tells you about teaching

January 14, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST

Teaching, they say, is a noble profession, adorned with the aura of inspiration and shaping young minds. Yet, what no one tells you is the labyrinth of challenges that lie beneath the facade of this revered calling.

Stepping into the world of teaching, one is greeted not by the romanticised images of enlightenment but by the relentless racing against time, clocking exhausting, gruelling hours. They say teachers are among those professionals who make minute-by-minute decisions, each carrying the weight of shaping young lives. This drains and exhausts the teacher by the end of the day, leaving no room for productivity and rejuvenation.

The deceptive allure of the profession promises the joy of imparting knowledge, but in reality, it’s a whirlwind of paperwork and heavy documentation in many schools and colleges — more hours spent documenting than actually standing at the chalkboard; more time lost in a labyrinth of forms and reports than in the thrill of educating young minds.

Preparation time becomes a luxury, overshadowed by a barrage of classes to be conducted. The paradox emerges — more classes to teach but fewer moments to prepare, leaving one stranded in a constant juggling act to deliver quality education amid a whirlwind of chaos.

As the classroom doors open, a sea of faces floods the room, each with a unique universe of thoughts and emotions. But herein lies the conundrum — more students, each demanding individual attention, yet the scarcity of time to cater to their varied needs. The struggle to strike a balance to reach each student amid the crowd becomes an uphill climb, leaving one torn between the desire to nurture and the limitations of reality. And not to mention that teachers adorn various garbs: of leader, event manager, mother, father and what not. While their roles and responsibilities are limitless, they do have, in fact, limited or very few privileges. It’s time to nip the following stereotypes: “It’s just a 9-to-5-p.m. job! Anyone can teach! They get a lot of holidays!”

Get into our boat, and you will know. Trust me.

Now there is a lot of praise for Finland’s teaching model in India, but the irony surfaces: adaptation overlooks crucial facets — overcrowded classrooms and insufficient teacher preparation time — challenging the seamless integration of international methodologies. To put it in simple words, everyone wants everything international in comparison except for the perks, strength of the class, and working time.

The financial scale tilts on the wrong end, with a meagre salary and a scarcity of perks. The rewards come in the form of smiles and “aha” moments, but they often pale before the relentless grind and the financial strain.

The pressure mounts not only from the managerial hierarchy but also from the unrelenting scrutiny of parents. Expectations loom larger than life, casting shadows of doubt and stress on the teaching journey. It is a well-known secret that some schools flaunt substantial salaries while slyly requesting kickbacks. There is nothing more disgraceful than that.

What no one tells you is the absence of motivating factors beyond one’s passion. The fleeting moments of appreciation are eclipsed by the lack of appraisals or recognition, leaving one in a vacuum of self-doubt and unacknowledged efforts.

Yet, amid the trials and tribulations, there exists a spark — the unwavering passion to mould young minds, to sow the seeds of knowledge, and to watch them bloom. The joy in witnessing a struggling student grasp a concept or the laughter echoing in the classroom amid the chaos brings solace amidst the storm.

Teaching is not just a profession; it’s a labour of love, an uncharted odyssey brimming with challenges and rewards, a relentless pursuit of lighting the torch of knowledge in the darkness. What no one tells you about teaching is the resilience it demands, the sacrifices it entails, and the immeasurable impact it leaves on the teacher and the taught.

