What next after a degree?

August 20, 2023 01:37 am | Updated August 19, 2023 04:26 pm IST

What next after graduation? This July, I became a graduate. A sense of temporary relief from vivas, assignments, examinations, and of course, student politics. But the question which incessantly strikes my mind is what now. Doing a simple graduation from a Central university, which is at a position under 10 in the NIRF, does nothing for us.

My argument is not a critique of Central universities but rather of simple graduation. Is there any relevance in doing a simple graduation in an era of information and communication technology? Does merely having introductory knowledge of SQL, HTML and website designing suffice to get a job? Is there a place for a simple graduate in a company which competes at a global level?

The answer to all these questions can never be satisfactory with a simple yes. For someone aspiring to be a teacher, a degree in education, followed by qualifying in competitive examinations for teachers, is required. For other government jobs, the harsh reality is that the number of vacancies has always been around 2.5% of the number of applicants. The role of the state is getting reduced and private companies are providing more jobs. If the degree from a top Central university is becoming irrelevant, then it poses a serious question regarding other universities and institutions. So, what is the solution?

First, the universities and institutions which offer simple graduation must come up with an idea of collaboration with government schemes for skill development and other techno-savvy schemes and make it an optional way for students who are dreaming of becoming financially independent just after graduation. This will be an instance of championing social justice.

Second, as STEM disciplines, such institutions should design a course which should be tuned to the current market economy. This will open job opportunities for students doing simple graduation.

Third, there should be an institution-building enthusiasm particular with regard to students who wish to do research in their subjects. This will amplify research aspirations and will contribute to the academic field.

Last, the universities and institutions should ensure that desirable companies reach out for campus placement. If this is not so, then the placement cell authority should think about some alternatives to the structure of courses and ambience of institutions.

There could have been myriad ways to increase the relevance of simple graduation. India is still a country of the lower middle class and for many, enrolling in STEM disciplines is unaffordable. So, creating job opportunities, which can lead to financial independence, will certainly help in the long run.

shaidaishadman@gmail.com

