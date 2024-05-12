What kind of writer are you?

Many things can trigger the process of putting down thoughts as words. Writing can be a necessary outlet for expressing emotion, relieving the writer and helping to understand and assess a situation. It can also be a means of reliving, sharing and communicating that experience with oneself and the world in a way that’s personal and assuring.

Sometimes a writer can turn a calamity into a writing opportunity, and at others, can use a serene evening to her creative advantage. But exactly how does a writer feel when the volcano of these thoughts and emotions explodes after experiencing something moving or nostalgic? A writer may feel a strong urge to write then and there, due to the fear of the rare and exquisite thought vanishing the next day or even the next moment in the clamour of daily life.

However, things are different for various kinds of a writers or, rather, at various stages of writing. The writers can be grouped into various categories depending on their purpose of writing and the instinctive drive behind the action.

The first in the category of writers are impulsive and sporadic writers who love to write whenever and wherever the streak of idea, imagination or fantasy flashes by. This category of writers is not consistent at writing but feels elated at being blessed with the ability to turn an idea into a heartfelt expression.

Next in the category are habit-driven writers, who have the urge to lodge everything private and personal in the form of diary entries, travel trivia, to-do lists, motivational accounts, memories and unusual experiences on paper.

Third in the list are the situational writers, who begin after being afflicted by adversity, hardship or betrayal. They take refuge in writing, from their agony and pain, and find it a safe and effective haven. Among the list of emotionally driven writers are also those who are inspired by Nature.

Passionate writers find solace in writing no matter what comes and goes. They get into their skin and creep into their soul to unmask and unburden themselves through words.

The social reformer or activist writers take up the pen to show to expand on their beliefs and influence others. Even though emotions can push us towards writing, reason and logic also play an equally important role and are quintessential ingredients of good writing.

Professional writers have mastered the art of balancing creativity and skill with emotional input. They are the ones who don’t get easily carried away by sentiment and do not show their biases in their writing. They know how to reorient their creative personality to cater fully to the needs and demands of space and time.

Some writers will not fit neatly into just one of these categories and can have overlapping characteristics, like being a Nature-inspired professional writer, or a passionate social issues writer.

