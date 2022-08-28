Welcoming nature back

For today’s modern family, having a garden in the balcony has become a part of the house’s aesthetics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As humans we follow the symphony of irony. We cleared forests and built concrete apartments, while innovating to bring the forests back into our homes. And where did that bring nature to? From spacious balconies of luxury apartments to crunched window spaces of condos, nature can be found hanging from colourful pots.

While in an Indian household balconies are primarily for drying clothes, over the years, a new purpose has evolved. Indoor plants and garden balconies have surged in popularity, for today’s modern family, having a garden in their balcony has become a part of the house’s aesthetics, making going green a fashion statement.

While this trend has been captivated by multiple markets, architects and interior designers build and design apartments around gardening, there are also DIY house gardening kits, courses in the Internet, and furniture and pots made to beautify garden balconies.

But here’s what a garden balcony truly means for a family: for the children at home, it’s a place of curiosity, where they play with mud, inspect leaves, enjoy flowers, and often get into trouble for dirtying the place. For the grannies and grandpas, it’s a place of reading, they sit there with a cup of tea or coffee enjoying their newspaper or magazines, and scribbling away into their sudoku. While for the office-goers, it sometimes becomes a workplace, where they are zapped into their white screens while nature sits silently around them.

The mothers are proud of their gardens and take care of the plants, and discuss their garden sprouts and flowers, while the teenagers find inspiration for their Instagram stories at the balcony, clicking photos of the plants, or coffee mugs with the outside view to give the world their daily update.

Though the purpose of the garden-balcony was to invite forests home and embrace nature, it has turned into a material need and has lost the purpose of connecting with nature; nevertheless garden balconies have given a space for nature and made it possible to co-live with greenery without surprisingly destroying it.

One balcony, many purposes, many stories.

