Wedding during pandemic

09 May 2021 01:33 IST

It is prudent enough to scale down the festivities considering the lethality of the virus

When nature imposes certain restrictions, it is only wise to prudently modify our plans accordingly.

Last week, I visited my family friend to enquire about his daughter’s wedding, proposed a few months ago but postponed because of COVID-19. After removing the mask and sanitising my hands, we exchanged greetings and pleasantries.

The conversation commenced with the present nationwide concern over the pandemic, which gradually reduced its virulence by 2020-end but has now come back as a second wave with a vengeance. We discussed at length what could be the possible reasons for this second hit, freely using terminologies such as variants of concern and mutation but with only a partial understanding of the science behind it. Realising soon that an in-depth analysis is beyond our comprehension, we came to the purpose of our meeting that day.

“I feel that we need not delay the marriage of your daughter any further. Let us fix an auspicious day very soon and go ahead with the celebration, strictly following the prescribed restrictions,” I said. “To be very much within the safe limit, let the invitees be limited to much fewer than hundred. Hope I don’t sound too much cautious. Today’s technology has enabled us to witness any event live. In the coming days, for marriage celebrations also, this may become a common practice. After the situation returns to normal, soon, the couple can leisurely visit the families which could not attend the function, at mutually convenient times and seek their greetings in person.”

Are not our children getting used to the online mode of learning and writing examinations? Of course, it is also true that it is not a 100% effective substitute for regular classroom learning and understanding of the subjects.

Then, the bride’s mother came and showed the glittering Kanchipuram silk saris procured for the bride and the format of the marriage invitation, written in English on the front side and in chaste Tamil inside, quoting an apt kural, “Aran enappattathe ilvaazhkkai, ahthum piran pazhippathu illaayin nanru.” It conveys that “righteousness is the hallmark of family life; it will be praiseworthy too, if it is led with no scope for any criticism by others.”

I then turned to the girl, who was busy with “work from home”. She smiled and said, “Uncle, you all know what is best suited for all of us in the present pandemic situation.”

I said, “Then let us inform the parents of the bridegroom of our plans and seek their consent.”

My friend took his cellphone immediately and put it in the speaker mode, so that we were all able to hear their conversation. From the other end, they said they also had similar plans.

“Amicable people indeed; the absence of interaction and cheering of a large gathering of relatives and friends will be well compensated by the satisfaction that we are also contributing to societal healthcare, by adhering to the stipulated restrictions,” I concluded.

