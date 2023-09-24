Watchful eyes everywhere

September 24, 2023 01:56 am | Updated September 23, 2023 04:26 pm IST

Lives are led with lots of insecurities nowadays. How else would one describe the overdependence on CCTVs even at homes. It’s not care, but fear that appears to be dominating our lifestyles. There could hardly be apartments that do not have CCTV surveillance.

We seem to lack trust in fellow citizens and watch everything and everyone with a needle of suspicion. No place seems to be secure, one can’t even sit under a tree or on a bench all alone, as passers-by would immediately give a suspicious look. One cannot park a vehicle in the open place for a while without being gazed at with suspicious look. We have lost the most important essence of human lives, trust, which now is replaced with doubt.

The gated communities, the ever-increasing apartment culture, and modern lifestyles have been laying more stress on security than on water, air and ventilation. We are living caged lives.

Gone are the golden days when our houses were rarely locked, except when families were out of town. Security was never a concern, the neighbours would be informed in case of the necessity of locking homes. There was never the need for a watchman. The sit-out, the busiest in each household, used to cater for every need of members of the family. It was rare to find the space empty. Elders in the family would be spending most part of the day in the sit-out.

Outsiders used to hesitate to enter easily, for elders would be firing questions at them, especially at strangers and not-so-acquainted ones.

With the need for a 24/7 watchman, we have complicated our lives.

It’s not just in the places we reside, CCTVs are installed in almost all malls, theatres and shops. Even temples are not spared.

Is it the increasing crime rates, or the feeling of insecurities that is driving mankind?

Have we lost faith in mankind and fellow human beings?

