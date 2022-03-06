Watch yourself

It is most essential to have an unprejudiced and balanced judgment about ourselves

Many people have the habit of watching others. However, if there arises a question as to whether these people watch themselves or not, the answer will be invariably no. Watching in this context does not mean mere sight, but self-watching.

We analyse the contents of statements by others. We delve deeply into the words used by them. We evaluate the merits or demerits of their actions or habits. Sometimes, we even imagine the thoughts, motive and so on that may possibly run through their minds. But it never strikes us that there is certainly a necessity to know what we talk or what we think.

The significance of self-watching can be rightly understood only when its necessity is property studied.

We have control over material objects and possessions. One thing that is more important is our mind. The nature of thoughts that occupy our mind has a direct bearing on our inner personality. What type of persons we are may be known to others or not. Nevertheless, it is most essential to have an unprejudiced and balanced judgment about ourselves. The perception about good or bad thoughts occupying our mind is indispensable.

When we feel affected or hurt, what we instantly do is to blame the atmosphere or be angry with the person concerned.

Questions such as “why has this happened?”, “why has he behaved or talked like this?” are bound to arise. There will be natural focus on others. But we should also turn the searchlight on ourselves by way of self-interrogation. Otherwise, confusions emerge within us, destroying our peace and causing estrangement from others.

On the other hand, if we watch ourselves, we can see things in that light. Sometimes, the intensity to which we felt we were affected may get diluted or even disappear.

Growth of man is not the growth of body alone. With the passing of each day, our thought process should get elevated. We should transform ourselves into better personalities by identifying negative thought forms such as excessive anger, arrogance, jealousy, intolerance and so on, controlling their degree as far as possible.

A better knowledge of ourselves will play a pivotal role in our day-to-day affairs. When we do not know our own mind, it ill-behoves us to analyse the minds of others. Analysis or observation of others should be done only out of sheer necessity or unavoidable reasons.

With self-watching, difference of opinion or misunderstanding can be minimised to a great deal because we will get ideas from within to tackle issues with improved techniques. Those who fail to watch themselves become slaves to their emotions, causing harm to their physical health also.

Self-watching is the key to self-development. We should have an opportunity to see what is wrong with our attitude, approach or understanding. Since our focus is normally on other persons, our side remains unexplored. It is the ego which prevents self exploration. The habit of self-watching will have a salutary effect in the long run. This method will clear our side in order to be aware of our personality and apply correctives.

oragadamsridharan@gmail.com