Waste not, want not

My uncle gets immense satisfaction in stretching the life of his razor. After every use, he just air-dries the blade and keeps it in the same pack. After final use, he uses the blade for cutting packing threads, opening medicine bottles and so on.

Whenever the toothpaste tube is about to become empty, he puts it between the door and the hinges and just pushes. Lo! There is enough paste for four days.

My aunt puts warm water in the milk sachet to use the ultimate drop. She cuts plastic bags into rectangles or squares and dries them, and preserves the rubber bands from medical packs and sweet shops. Even an aluminium foil pack will be no match for the elegant lunch pack done by her.

She knows exactly how many days’ newspapers weigh 1 kg. She admires her own way of stacking old newspapers. When the person comes to buy the old bundles, she inspects the scales, untwisting the ropes. But he has his own ways of taking the so-called brilliant customers for a ride. A maximum of 1 kg may be involved in this warfare, but it is matter of pride and frugality.

Pleading for discounts in the shop and free curry leaves is a real thrill. Even a small brinjal that comes free gives immense satisfaction.

Nothing seems to be as interesting as gulping the last smear from a jam bottle or licking the ice cream sticking to the cover of the cup.

When couriers were not there, many used to carefully remove the unstamped stamp and find pleasure in saving a rupee.

Pasting the last bit of soap to the new cake, reusing stapler pins by straightening them, and using torn slippers with a safety pin were common back then. I have seen someone using a string in place of his broken spectacle frame.

The younger generation have their own frugal ways of simple pleasures. They know how to get reward points by using credit and debit cards, how to take advantage of free Wi-Fi, and where to buy home needs with discounts. They car-pool and save travel expenses.

You might have earned the title of paragon of thrift in your days. Now it is for you to be ‘frugal’ in advice.

vathsalaj@yahoo.com