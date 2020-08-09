Was Captain Planet right?

Both right and wrong because individual action does matter, but it cannot save the world

In primary school, I watched the U.S. animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteeers. This series follows the adventures of five teenagers who use magic rings to save the earth from environmental degradation, pollution, deforestation and acid rain. It’s clear about its heroes — the five Planeteers and their ringleader, the superhero Captain Planet. It’s also clear about its villains: evil industrialists who sacrificed sustainability for profits. The closing credits song is a rousing call to action: "We’re the Planeteers, You can be one too, Saving our planet is the thing to do, Looting and polluting, Is not the way…"

Captain Planet’s message is clear: individual action can save the earth.

I was sold. The earth was in danger, and I had to save it. Over the next two decades, I found numerous causes for worry, and for each, another way to minimise my consumption. Rubbish was choking the earth. So I reduced my purchase of new clothes, forwent use-and-throw containers, and clung on to malfunctioning electronics. The carbon cost of growing animal products exceeded the cost of growing vegetable food. So I went vegan. Forests were disappearing. So I forewent my chief pleasure: hard-copy books. I even considered abandoning running: for when you run, you generate more carbon dioxide.

My efforts felt isolated and hopeless. Here I was, making all these sacrifices — and nobody else around me seemed to care. Endangered elephants, rhinos, and tigers were being poached. Lakes choked with toxic rubbish were catching fire. Once-in-500-year wildfires and hurricanes were happening every year. Football-field-sized swathes of forest were disappearing every day. All my lifestyle changes added up to carbon savings so tiny that they felt meaningless.

Frustrated, I turned my back on saving the earth. The problem was too big, and it wasn’t my fault, and it was too painful to keep struggling in vain.

Then I began speaking with friends. I found I’d been wrong: other people do worry about the earth. Like me, they find individual action inconvenient, sometimes unaffordable — switching from conventional to organic produce. Above all, people are daunted by the magnitude of the problem, and by the tiny effects of individual action. Does my switching from a petrol-fuelled to a battery-operated car really matter — when our households, offices, and industries are fuelled by fossil fuel-burning power-plants?

Commentators draw our attention to a simple fact: environmental degradation is a systemic problem, and requires systemic change. The global economy has a deeply unsound basis. Maximise private profits at the cost of the vulnerable, marginalised human communities and wildlife and their habitats. The economy depends on continual growth. As individuals, our self-worth depends on how much we produce and consume. Corporations evade anti-pollution laws, bribe or lobby governments to turn a blind eye to social and environmental disasters, and view social-ecological responsibility as an optional add-on to a fundamentally unsound modus operandi. Just as corporations pass the environmental costs of business to citizens — in the form of morbidity and mortality from air and water pollution — so, too, corporations are happy to pass on to us the responsibility for environmental action. Ironically, evil corporations would endorse Captain Planet’s message to individual worriers: reduce, reuse, recycle.

Captain Planet was both right and wrong. He was right about the industry-government nexus as being the origin of the bulk of our environmental problems. He was wrong to tell us that we, as non-superhero mortals, had our best shot at averting ecological catastrophe by "reducing, reusing, and recycling" as individuals.

Individual action does matter, but it cannot save the world. Without large-scale systemic change from governments and major corporations, individual action is a drop in the rising seas. We’re hurtling towards the tipping point of irreversible climate change. If we want to stop the runaway bus, we need to unite as advocates for systemic change. We need to demand that nations and corporations value tomorrow’s existence as much as today’s profits.

eltumbillon@gmail.com