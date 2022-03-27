War and paranoia

It is the bleakest reality of a conflict

It is the bleakest reality of a conflict

Dissent doesn’t matter, does it?

Of late, there has been a flurry of war news — of Russian troops striding towards the borders of Ukraine, of Moscow’s gestures of peace only to wage a war on the neighbouring country, followed by heavy sanctions by the West. I have been taking notes on the reportage, but at the same time, I reproach myself for not knowing all the issues that have led to the war.

Well, it is complicated. Better be a gullible reader rather than take a stance hastily. I don’t want to sound ambivalent either. I denounce war. But that doesn’t count, right?

War is a ridiculously horrendous game. It is deemed to be a good vs bad game. I do not intend to paint anyone black or white, because I am pretty sure that it’s a web of insecurities and discreet strategies carried out by powerful people. Power politics is filthy, and blind to common people, and when it is played out, innocent people bear the brunt.

Every time the word war rings a bell, it brings forth pages of history painted in the bloodiest red, and hopeless pitch black. There were brutal wars in this world, interspersed with riots and protests, and countless carnage. There are countries at war even at the moment. What irks the public more is unaccountable leaders evading the crimes, and sometimes even tweaking the narratives unabashedly. We lose, abandoned with our irreversible losses.

Some write about it and pass on their stories to the world. Some live in the dregs of the loss. Some stories go unrecorded, and die eventually with time. Some become an indelible part of history. But in the cruel face of war, the loudest sound that echoes even now are of the lives claimed in war, and the cries of the beloved — and the bleakest reality is the ineffaceable paranoia.

People are paranoid. They are scared for their loved ones miles away in the war zone. Dissent from across the world has been pouring in through petitions, social media posts, tweets, protests, name it. Media has been talking about dissent by Russians themselves against the hostility the country has created. A report by The New York Times mentioned a Russian activist brazenly holding a copy of this 19th century painting in public to show his disapproval. But that doesn’t count either.

What will remain is a tall pile of skulls as depicted in the painting Apotheosis of War by the Russian artist Vasily Vereshchagin. War is futile. Whom do we say this to? There has never been a room for dissent in this game of power. Power must be really tantalising that world leaders are oblivious to the disasters they have created.

anusreepv94@gmail.com