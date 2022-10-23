Virtue of waiting

All good things come to those who can have patience. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

To lose patience is to lose the battle...

— Mahatma Gandhi

Just because you over-water it, a plant doesn't give fruit before time

— Sant Kabir

Everything in this world comes with a gestation period. Patience is the most important quality one should have to achieve things.

Patience is a true virtue and a great gift, but sadly many do not have this great asset. Many road accidents can be avoided with an extra bit of patience while driving and riding.

Consider this common scene at an ATM. There are two or three customers waiting for their turn. There is a tendency to peep through and make gestures of impatience. Little do we realise that it takes at least a couple of minutes for a transaction to be complete. How could we forget the days when ATMs never existed, when we would present a cheque, get a token and wait in the bank for our turn. Why such impatience today when better facilities are available?

The story of Ekalavya is an example of a patient individual. He had no guru, but he patiently watched and practised for hours to excel. As children we were always told the virtues of patience. We were advised to go through the question paper carefully before penning down the answers.

Patience can give the cushion needed for an individual to focus and concentrate. The story of King Bruce and the spider is an inspiring one on how a king learns the art of patience. Robert Bruce saw himself reflected in the spider's struggle, watching the spider succeed after many a fall.

If we look around, we see people running and scuttling all round. Yes, the need for speed and keeping up is a must, yet is there a need to exert so much? Today, man's needs and desires have far surpassed the basics, the dreams spun are really mind-boggling. A simple life is no longer what one wants. Impatience comes from excessive desire, break-neck competition and a false sense of living king-size. Time has become a premium: one earns well, but has no time to sip a glass peacefully. Sleep eludes us.

Lack of patience is the cause of all-round breakdown. We see parents who are impatient with children and vice-versa. Couples are caught up with individual ambitions and snap at each other. Teachers have no patience with slow learners. Students talk about smart work and not hard work. An urgency for everything is the malaise of this generation. Impatience can lead to several health disorders and, most importantly, create a restless mind.

Impatience can totally destroy talent. Music, painting, creative work... all need abundance of patience, for perfection cannot be achieved with impatience.

