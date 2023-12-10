Upgrading to ‘able state’

December 10, 2023 12:48 am | Updated December 09, 2023 03:20 pm IST

In our quest for personal and professional growth, it’s vital to recognise the roles we play and the influence we have on those around us. At times, our need to have more for ourselves and comparison with what others have seem to blind us with unwarranted selfishness. People with more seem to be adding more, but people with less seem to be having less, yet they are much kinder or happier. It’s time to have gratitude for what we are lucky to have and make most of the more we already have. It’s okay to have less of worldly wealth for yourself. I have come to categorise roles as able, disable, unable, enable, and doable. The underlying idea being if I can’t reduce your stress or pain, I could be mindful to try not to increase it. Others’ success and stuff should not make me unhappy; rather, I could learn and aspire to be more successful.

We are all born with innate capabilities, a blank slate primed for learning, growth, and contribution. This “able” state is our foundation, the starting point from which we can build a meaningful life and career. It’s this seeding in our mind that needs activation as there is no market for our problems or disability in other people’s minds. A bit of gratitude and giveback can enable our able state so well.

Life’s journey isn’t without its challenges. Our experiences, biases, and sometimes a self-centred mindset can hinder our abilities. This “disable” state reflects the external influences and internal attitudes that can limit our effectiveness and overall happiness. We need to rise above this knowing that every experience is here to teach us something. Disability needs to be confronted.

At times, we find ourselves in an “unable” state, as we lose control over our priorities, becoming servants to our desires and material needs. This state of helplessness is often exacerbated by an excessive focus on what we lack, rather than what we have. Here at times, comparison with others make it even worse for us. No harm in seeking help but helping ourselves and others may be useful. The rich are not necessarily happier.

The “enable” state is about overcoming the limitations of the “disable” state. It’s about finding ways to be proactive, positive, and purposeful. It’s a conscious effort to utilise our inherent abilities for the greater good, for ourselves and for others. This helps us remain in balance as master of our mind, money and mobile. Being mindful of doing our bit as a daily key resource area can be a very useful habit. Start living the life which you have been passing as a witness in the past.

Finally, the “doable” state is about recognising the feasibility of making a difference. It’s understanding that even small actions can have a significant impact. This is the killer to our legacy in the journey of life. Doing good without expectations is like an antivirus for us and others. Sharing food in good condition from our fridge or kitchen is easy and can be done without much effort. Often a small pack of biscuits means so much for a hungry person. It not only fills the stomach but rekindles hope in humanity and faith in God. Being great is good but its even greater when goodness comes with a dose of grace.

I have witnessed and experienced moments that exemplify these states. For instance, helping an elderly person with his luggage on a flight to later know that the old man was carrying it for a young pregnant lady as he could not see her carrying the stuff in that state. He did it with so much of grace and oneness as if she was his own daughter, and this is something to learn from.

Our journey through these states is not linear. The path we took to arrive at our current state may not be the right one for our next phase. Initially money for basic needs fulfilment is most critical yet after a point it’s not so important. Most of us do not apply this realisation & spend our entire lives accumulating to retire to heaven in worldly rich state which makes of journey of our life’s quality so poor. This realization is crucial for continual growth and adaptation. Learn to be able to make good use of your mind, time & money & you will never look back.

Reflect on these states in your own life. How do you navigate from being merely “able” to actively “doable”? How can you turn your inherent capabilities into positive, impactful actions?

Keep taking the oxygen mask first for yourself and then pass it on… others need it too.

Let’s discuss and share our experiences as we strive for personal and professional betterment.

leadersnkh@gmail.com

