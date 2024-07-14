Unsung heroes

Ever since I remember I have been too good at making a scene at the hospital, and so I avoid hospital visits unless it is life-threatening. Trust me, I am the worst nightmare a hospital can ever have. My panic mode turns on the moment I step into a hospital. The very sight of a nurse carrying the medical tray containing the needles and syringes pushes me over the edge and I become hysterical. Though I feel extremely immature and bizarre, during every medical procedure, I scream, bawl, kick, and perform all the martial arts skills I learned.

A few weeks ago, I was admitted to a hospital for emergency surgery. As prophesied, I started my drama upon hearing the stride of the nurses outside my door. I was expecting a battalion of nurses carrying big needles ready to fire at me. But to my surprise, an empty-handed nurse opened the door and greeted me with a smile. She asked me how I felt and if I slept well. Her empty hands and her smile instantly lifted my mood. I felt peaceful in my mind. But in no time, I heard myself whining about all my fears and pain. She patiently listened to me and assured me that everything would be fine. A few minutes later, she was back with the medical tray, and upon realising my fear she held my hands for a while and gently convinced me to stay calm. To my surprise, I didn’t scream that badly during the injection. I realised that her kindness and considerate behaviour did have a profound effect on my fear. Later, during the entire pre- and post-surgery period, I was looked after by a squad of diligent nurses who stayed calm and composed even when I was being dramatic. How they treated me during my tough time helped me remain unruffled emotionally and physically to a great extent. Until that day, I never realised the significance of nurses in our lives. A kind-hearted nurse’s positive impact on a patient’s physical and emotional well-being is ineffable.

Time and time again, they have to deal with diverse folks, and meticulously handling everyone with empathy and responsiveness requires high endurance and benevolence. These angelic humans should be appreciated and bowed down to for taking good care of everyone who comes to them with the utmost care and attention. Their tolerance, kindness, optimism, and perseverance shall not go unnoticed. They might have days without lunch or tea breaks, but still, they conscientiously work to take care of us. They are the superheroes that we don’t recognize enough. So here is a note of thanks to the nurses and all other healthcare staff who patiently listened to all our pain and rants. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every fervent healthcare worker who stays day and night to lighten up a patient’s life.

