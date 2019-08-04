Unreal spectacle on the screen

Drama, jealousy, tears, overrated comedy and underrated values — reality TV has it all. Nothing seems to bring viewers greater joy than to watch fellow human beings being humiliated and reduced to tears in front of millions. Does reality TV have a negative impact on the younger generation? Should it be banned?

First, reality TV shows are usually far from reality. People take advantage of the word “real” and use it as a green flag to say and do whatever they want on TV. It may seem like a peek into real human nature, but all the drama shown on screen is simply a result of clever editing. One cannot be natural when being filmed. Modern technology has distorted the lines between what is real and what is not, and reality TV is the finest example of it.

Reality TV projects false values and standards. The people, especially teenagers, who watch such shows may be influenced into rethinking their own values and strive to change their lifestyles, aiming for an unattainable and fake benchmark. This may, in turn, cause them to starve themselves to become thinner or try to squeeze their legs into a pair of jeans that is at least three sizes too small. These efforts not only harm them physically but also mentally and emotionally, when they realise that they can’t meet the standards on TV and resign themselves into thinking that they are not “good enough”.

Inappropriate ideas

A “no boundaries” reality TV show can illustrate some inappropriate and uncomfortable ideas. Most of these shows start and end with bad language, and the “behind the scenes” gossip, which is supposed to give you an insight into a character, is just an excuse for gossip. This type of behaviour can influence the younger generation who are always anxious to seek out role models. These shows manipulate them into thinking that such behaviour is acceptable, leading to many social problems among their peers.

As instant noodles, “instant stars” are all the rage now. The standards of acting and clean, fun television have dropped drastically. The people who appear on reality TV are usually unprofessional and though this may seem to make the whole thing more real, it couldn’t be further from the truth. Since these people are not used to the spotlight, they don’t know how to handle stressful situations and how to cope with criticism. There are many reported cases of how criticism from TV judges has caused people to give up on their dreams, develop social disabilities and become a shadow of their past selves. Reality TV may be entertaining, but it is in truth just a façade put up to hide the cruelty and horrors of human nature.

The popularity of such shows is fed by people’s rising thirst for fame. Reality TV has increased the temptation of money and popularity. Many of the populace don’t even care for what reason they come on TV, as long as they can have the spotlight on themselves for five minutes. Priorities, values and ethics have changed and this is the kind of culture we are exposing the future generation to.

When one considers it, TV is one of the most amazing man-made inventions and gives us access to hundreds of stories that change and inspire our lives every day. Quality television is wholesome entertainment and is capable of bringing people together, connecting them. But reality TV has taken away the real purpose of watching television — breaking away from the harsh reality.

In conclusion, reality TV shows encourage people to chase after false hopes and dreams, all in bad taste. Without such shows, society will be happier and healthier with a broader outlook towards life.

