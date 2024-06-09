Unlikely heroes

Days are long and years are short, an irony that becomes more obvious as I age and reflect on my life. Despite the identical houses, the colony was a tapestry of diversity, with each individual contributing to the vibrant festivals and parades that marked the passage of time. The bittersweet memories of my childhood near the coal mine’s pit in the Manikpur colliery in Korba, now in Chhattisgarh, come flooding back.

Dasara was particularly memorable, with the Ramayana being performed on stage in our colony and the tales of Charan Das Chor (Charan Das the thief) drama adapted in Chhattisgarhi dialect echoing through the labour colony. A story I later connected with through a Doordarshan film.

The local Bengali community, with their proud traditions, dominated the Durga Puja festival, turning the colony into a microcosm of Bengal. The prasadam distributed by our Bengali neighbour was mouth-watering. This festive spirit went throughout the week, as we used to have 25 days of school holidays that usually ended after Deepavali.

My own little story intertwines with the Ravana. We planned to have our Dasara in our own way. We formed a team of boys and girls and decided to have our own Ravana effigy. The problem was the budget. We all contributed our pocket money. The total amount contributed was too small to make a 10-headed Ravana, so we decided to make a one-headed effigy instead. We assembled the framework for the effigy using bamboo or wooden sticks and crafted a small effigy in the street where we lived. A girl on our team was known for sketching a nice human face. She helped us make Ravana complete with a smiling face painted using her artistic skills.

On the other side of the Ramleela ground, the dummy structure of Ravana was still incomplete until afternoon on that day. There was a problem with the process of making it at the beginning itself. Only Rama could tell how the structure of any form can be made horizontally on the floor. The usual size of a Ravana effigy was about 30 feet. It required a large quantity of dry paddy stuffed in the bamboo-made body structure of Ravana, making the entire structure very heavy. A mechanical crane was used to pull it up to make it stand vertically.

As if disaster was waiting to happen, the giant Ravana effigy collapsed, the wires used to make it stand straight snapped and could not withstand the one-sided weight, leaving the organisers in panic as the actors of Ramleela were about to reach for performing the final act without their adversary. This news spread fast and reached first to Hanuman the actor. I saw him confused roaming around near the place where Ravana fell flat even before getting burnt. I was amused to see the actor playing the role of Ravana laughing all the way to see the fate of his own effigy.

In a twist of fate, our little Ravana became the unlikely hero as the committee pleaded with us to use it to save the Ramleela and their reputation at stake, leading to a dramatic negotiation with us, the creators. Reluctantly, we surrendered our beloved Ravana, and I, overwhelmed with a sense of loss, hugged the effigy before letting it go to fulfill its destiny in the Ram Leela.

After the effigy was burned, I collected a pinch of its ashes in a matchbox, a tangible piece of my childhood that I held onto for months, a symbol of my cherished memories. Now, whenever Dasara arrives, I am transported back to that day, smiling at the memory of our little Ravana and the joy it brought to my childhood.

