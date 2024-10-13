United by food and festival

Back when I was in school, college, or even newly married, Onam was just a festival celebrated down south. At that time, I was not fully aware of the differences in the traditions, culture, and festivals of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh — it was all simply “South India” to me then.

Born into a Bengali family and raised in Ranchi, Jharkhand, my earliest childhood memory of anything Malayali was my next-door neighbour. Growing up in a township with people from all States, I had a limited understanding of Kerala. I remember my neighbour’s family used to perform the Ayyapan Puja, and she would bring us a dark brown, sweet, and sticky prasad (prasadam, as I now call it) made with rice. My family loved it, and we eagerly awaited it every year.

After my schooling in Ranchi, I spent the next few years pursuing higher studies in Kolkata, and I have been based in Bangalore for the past 15 years. It was only later that I realised that the prasadam we enjoyed was called Neipayasam, which I have been lucky to have again from friends who visit Sabarimala annually.

As a teacher in a Bangalore school for over a decade, I have been part of grand Onam celebrations each year. We have dance performances by teachers, skits by students, and traditional snacks such as pazham pori, unniappam, and banana chips shared by our Malayali colleagues. A large pookalam decorates our school reception every year. Over time, I have made several friends from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. I have even come to understand what it means to be from the Palakkad region, things I was completely ignorant of before. My horizons have expanded beyond idli-sambar, masala dosa, upma, and uttapam to include appam and stew, puttu and kadala curry, bisibele bath, chow chow bath, sundal, and more — not to mention the famous filter kaapi!

Onam has become an annual holiday tradition for me, complete with cooking the traditional sadya at home. Initially, I eagerly awaited invitations from my Malayali friends for their traditional sadya. However, during the pandemic, when stepping out was not an option, I started preparing sadya at home. Thanks to YouTube, I now know how to make porial, avial, inji pulli, pineapple pachadi, beetroot pachadi, kaalan, and of course, sambar. I have also learned how to make parippu payasam, palada payasam, and even ada payasam. Payasam, as I discovered, is like kheer in northern India, and in Bengali, we call it payesh, so payasam felt familiar! My family loves the red rice with a drizzle of golden ghee. The appalam (what I used to call papad) and sweet and salted banana chips are store-bought. All this, served on a plantain leaf, and voila — my Onam sadya is ready!

Sometimes I wonder what made me do this? Was it my friends, my geographic location (living in Bangalore), or simply my love for food? I think the last point trumps the other two. Food and festivals go together, and festivals and bonding go hand in hand. So, whether I bonded with my Malayali friends first and thus started celebrating their festival, or if it is my love for their food that led me to celebrate the festival, is really immaterial.

I am just happy to celebrate Onam each year, cook to my heart’s content, and sleep with a full tummy.

