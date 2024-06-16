Unexpected connection in the clouds

I found myself aboard a flight, nestled into my cherished window seat, armed with the intention of tackling my cluttered inbox. It was a weekend journey, tickets soaring into five figures, and I had splurged a little extra for the comfort of that preferred spot by the window.

As I settled in, preparing to embark on my digital clean-up mission, fate intervened in the form of a young mother and her lively five-year-old daughter. They approached me, their faces a mixture of hopeful anticipation and uncertainty, seeking a favour. The mother explained that she and her own mother were separated by rows of seats, and pleaded for a swap to unite the family during the flight.

I gently declined, citing my attachment to the window seat. Yet, as the cabin filled with eager travellers and the little girl’s plaintive cries for the coveted view from the window echoed around us, a twinge of guilt gnawed at me. I couldn’t help but wonder if I had made the right choice. Attempting to bury my discomfort, I dived myself into my digital tasks, but the weight of the situation lingered. It wasn’t until the arrival of the flight attendant, bearing refreshments, when an opportunity for reconciliation found a way to ease the tension. With a simple gesture, I ordered two boxes of cashew nuts and extended one to the mother and child, a peace offering of sorts. Despite initial reluctance, the mother graciously accepted. Soon enough, she began sharing the nuts with her daughter, and our interaction led to a lively exchange of conversations. I must say the child initially refused to have the nuts, insisting that she wanted only noodles.

As the flight continued its journey, the mother continued the conversation, sharing tales of her family trip to Thanjavur, culminating in a warm exchange as we bid farewell upon landing.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, I realised the profound impact of a simple act of kindness — a small box of nuts that had opened the door to understanding and companionship, turning what could have been a tale of missed connections into a story of shared humanity.

mrk@adtechindia.in

