Under the tamarind tree

Travelling back in time, I recall my connection with a tall and large tamarind tree in my backyard. Many of my childhood memories are associated with it. In due course of time, the tree has become not only a part of my life but also my all-time favourite tree.

In my school-going years, the tree played a major role in moulding my character and broadened my outlook. I used to play on the tree and under the tree, sometimes alone and at other times with friends.

In the evenings and on Sunday mornings, I used to sit and complete my home work sitting in its shadow watching playful squirrels, falling leaves and flowers, losing myself in the process.

This habit continued till the completion of my graduation and even beyond.

The tree is home to a myriad number of birds and reptiles and went on to become our address in the entire village.

There used to be one or two nests and a beehive every season.

Flowers, tender leaves and fruit of the tree, and soup and chutney made from them remained my favourite dishes in those younger days.

During the flowering season, it is a spectacle to watch. Its breathtaking view mesmerises every one. By evening, it is like a colourful carpet of dropped flowers spread beneath the tree.

My tree has carved a niche for itself in the entire village for its sweet pods.

Once the fruiting season sets in, our entire household used to eagerly wait for the tender green fruit. But picking fruit is a big deal, because of the tree’s height. When no one is around, I used to throw stones aiming at the greens. Only a few throws fetched the fruit. I used to stuff it into my pockets. Taking a bite or two, I will go to school with my proud possessions.

Sometimes, I used to pick tamarind from low-hanging branches either standing on a wooden stool or by using a stick to help my mother make my favourite green tamarind rasam which really tickles my taste buds with its sweetness and sourness.

While eating, to reduce sourness, we used to dip the fruit in salt or spray chilli powder for pungency. Yet our teeth never experienced sensitivity.

