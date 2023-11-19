Tuning the moral compass

November 19, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST

In the hustle and bustle of the modern world, where time is a precious commodity and individual pursuits often take precedence, it’s essential to pause and ask ourselves: are the values we once cherished still alive in this mechanical era? Let’s explore this question through a hypothetical scenario.

Imagine a woman, 35 years old, fainting at a busy street corner in the heart of Delhi at 9 a.m. Would you, as a passer-by, lend a helping hand? The answer may vary, contingent on your personal circumstances. If you are running late for work, need to drop your children off at school, or have a crucial appointment, the likelihood of rendering assistance diminishes. Now, suppose you have an office meeting that could determine your long-awaited promotion. Would you still stop to help? For most, the answer is an unequivocal “No”.

In today’s fast-paced, self-centered world, the values that ought to be our moral compass are gradually eroding. From minor transgressions to organised crime syndicates, unethical behaviour appears to be on the rise. Worse, our children are unwittingly falling victim to drugs and illegal activities, all because they lack the guidance of value education.

Moral principles such as empathy, compassion, honesty, truthfulness, and generosity should reign supreme, even above academic achievements. Focusing on these values can empower children to distinguish between right and wrong, to pause and contemplate their actions, and to listen to their inner conscience when making choices. The key is to instil these values from an early age, ideally during their formative school years. Just as a building stands firm on a strong foundation, so too do children thrive when these moral values are deeply rooted.

The responsibility of imparting these values falls primarily on the shoulders of teachers and parents. Children closely observe their parents’ behaviour, paying particular attention to how they interact with the elderly, treat household members, avoid dishonesty, and more. They are akin to diligent scribes, diligently noting and emulating their parents’ actions. Encouraging respect for elders, assisting those in need, teaching effective communication, promoting kindness to all living creatures, and nurturing humility are just a few of the principles that can guide the moral development of our youth. This is achieved through narrating stories with moral values, sharing the meaningful experiences parents have had in life and various other means. These values can be seamlessly integrated into the curriculum, tailored to the student’s age and understanding. Moreover, teachers can engage students with thought-provoking quotes from renowned personalities, sparking class discussions and different perspectives.

To gauge their understanding and commitment to these values, teachers may also consider conducting unmonitored class tests. This exercise instils the belief that upholding moral principles is a personal responsibility, even in the absence of supervision. Gradually, these principles become second nature, forging individuals of integrity.

By embracing a values-based education, we pave the way for a society free of crime and misconduct. The cultivation of moral principles from an early age will encourage our citizens to lead lives guided by ethical considerations. In this endeavour, the hope is not only to restore values in our mechanical era but also to create a generation of empathetic, compassionate, and principled individuals who will make our world a better place.

