Triplicane back then, and the life of a leading lawyer

November 27, 2022 12:12 am | Updated November 28, 2022 02:53 am IST

A report in The Hindu on Father’s Day sent me down memory lane to my school and college days 65 years ago, spent in the happy company of my parents, particularly my father.

Back then, Triplicane was a well-known crowded part of south Chennai, inhabited mostly by middle-class families. My father, S. Amudachari, started practice as an advocate and stayed in the area from 1940 to 1970. He started from scratch, but soon shot to prominence as an honest, hard-working and disciplined advocate.

My parents had five sons but no daughter, and so my mother was disappointed. Hence, during Navaratri, she would dress up her youngest son in a bright silk skirt and a matching blouse. With fresh jasmine flowers flowing down his curly hair, he was masqueraded as a girl. Some inquisitive mamis were curious to know when my mother gave birth to a girl. She shyly replied that he is her youngest son dressed up as a girl.

Unlike my mother, my father was a tall and strong man with a loud voice. He practised in the Madras High Court and the City Civil Court. A workaholic, he put in 18 hours of work, beginning at 5 a.m., every day. After having coffee, reading headlines of The Hindu and glancing through the cause list, he would go through case files.

He was a voracious reader and a fluent speaker. He was a fast writer, but with handwriting like the scrawl of a spider from an ink pot. Only his intelligent typist could decipher his writing.

His morning session would close at 8.40 a.m. after bath and puja by the archarkar of the Ahobilam Math, which included the reading of at least one sarga of the Valmiki Ramayana, an excellent publication of M.N. Ramaswami.

My father liked hot, fresh food, with moderate quantities of tamarind and chilli in sambar, rasam and curry. Particular about his taste, he would warn the cook, and if not to his satisfaction even after two or three warnings, he would not hesitate to settle dues and sack him!

Father’s evening session in his chambers would end before 8 p.m. and we had a convention of the family to sit together for dinner in seats earmarked for us. If any seat was vacant, it would catch my his eye and he would warn the person when he returned home late and stress the importance of hard work with the value of time.

Father would dress himself for court with a bright panchagacham dhoti, a matching white jibba with an equally bright white turban and a neat black coat. The paraphernalia to court would include a cloth bundle containing court papers and a basket containing hot coffee with tumblers and plates for tiffin given by my mother or sisters-in-law.

Young admirers

The younger advocates of his time were great admirers of my father and used to listen to him with rapt attention whenever he rose to address the court. His arguments were forceful, coherent, cogent, compulsive and conclusive. The arguments would go on till about lunchtime and even the English judge used to take down notes of his points.

One client was particular that my father alone should argue his case. On the day my mother died, this case happened to be on the cause list. My mother was alive when my father left for court at 10 a.m. that morning and he had told my brother that he would return soon as the case was over. Unfortunately, she died within an hour of his departure.

With some difficulty, the news was conveyed through an advocate in court. My father, however, continued his arguments without showing any emotions. Only after concluding the case did he get back home to the room where my mother’s body lay and stood in stoic silence.

Several posts were thrust on him, though he did not want them due to pressure of professional work. The University of Madras appointed him Director of Legal Studies. He was the Chairman of the East Madras Boy Scouts Association and president of the Parthasarthy Swami Sabha. The committee members of the sabha said they could not find a better person and agreed to hold all the meetings at his house.

Of all his extracurricular activities, he liked his membership of Freemason of Lodge Justicia the most. He became the Grandmaster of the Lodge and would not miss even one meeting. He looked majestic in full regalia of the Free Mason attire and today, his photo adorns the Free Mason Hall with his name engraved on a granite tablet.

Even after five decades of his death, he is respectfully remembered by the legal fraternity.

These anecdotes and many others made our house lively. My father made it a point to host relatives coming fresh or going to North India in search of fresh fields and new pastures and was always affectionate and helpful to relations in need and thus endeared himself to many who continue to revive our memories of him.

