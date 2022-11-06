More men than women seem to be involved in traffic offences. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An accident caused by a reckless driver of a tourist bus recently killed nine people in Kerala. The bus rammed the rear of a public transport bus while the driver sped to overtake it. Three of the dead were passengers of the public bus; six were students and a teacher aboard the tourist bus.

The driver violated traffic rules and caused the accident. The school authorities booked this bus for an excursion, but the vehicle has been on the black list of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department. They violated traffic norms by not intimating the authorities about the tour programme and the bus.

Most of the accidents that kill innocent people are the handiwork of reckless people who give scant respect for traffic rules.

While men generously violate laws meant to maintain a peaceful social life, women in general are extremely careful to stick to the rules and regulations.

Whenever I hear about accidents, I am reminded of the way my wife drives our two-wheeler. While she drives, if she wants to put aside a lock of hair that falls on her face and hinders her sight, she would stop the vehicle to put it right. She can simply do it without stopping the vehicle, but she never does.

The other day, we have to reach a place in a hurry and she forgot to wear the helmet. While driving through town, a police jeep passed us. She stopped our vehicle. Asked why, she told me that one of the police personnel signalled her to stop. I told her the police did not even notice her and asked her to start the vehicle. She said, “Wait, let’s see whether the police jeep returns or not.”

“They were going somewhere and they went their way; and you imagined that they gestured you to stop,” I told her angrily.

Yet, she started the vehicle only when she was convinced that the police jeep wouldn’t return.

Most women never violate rules and regulations. If our men too are as law-abiding as women, we will be devoid of many an untoward incident.

