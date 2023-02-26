Tracing the unknown creators

February 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

During the Republic Day holidays, while I was visiting my relatives, my five-year-old cousin came up to me and asked if I had heard of the popular rhymes he was learning at school. Twinkle twinkle little star, Jack and Jill, Baa, baa, black sheep... we sang some of these old rhymes together and had a jolly time, but what left me speechless was when the toddler asked me if I knew who had written these rhymes.

I am sure these rhymes will stay with me until my end, but how unfortunate that I have never been taught who authored these wonderful rhymes. Often, the creation outlives its creator. While I was struggling to recollect who wrote these poems, I made a puzzling realisation. There are so many things we use in our daily life that we have no idea about who invented it. For example, screws, they are found everywhere from electronics to house fittings and rarely do we even wonder where they originated from. Another example could be as simple as a rubber band, which helps us every day, but a vast number of people do not know who invented the brilliant fastener.

There is no harm in not knowing who the inventor of daily appliances is, but school has taught us the Pythagoras theorem, the laws of Newton, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle and more which we rarely apply in life. It’s ironic that we know the names of mathematicians and scientists whose discoveries are great but very rarely used by the common man, while the names of the inventors who gave us our everyday objects remain unknown.

Schools should also teach us who invented the daily tools and objects we use and the interesting stories on how they came to be. Parents should introduce their children to the world of great inventors. We live in a world where the creation outlives its creator. If you are wondering who wrote Twinkle Twinkle little star, it was written by Jane Taylor, Archytas invented the screw and Stephen Perry invented the rubber band.

prajwal9699@gmail.com