Towards uncharted territory

October 22, 2023 01:15 am | Updated October 21, 2023 04:15 pm IST

Human curiosity never truly dies; it always looks ahead to what cannot yet be seen or touched. History has shown us that curiosity involves bravery. Ancient humans would venture out into unknown places without fear of nature or the divine. It’s in the nature of humans to explore beyond what they know, drawing maps of the unknown. Just like Christopher Columbus, ancient explorers fearlessly sailed into unknown waters, discovering new lands despite the mysteries of nature and the unknown beyond the horizon.

For humans, maps are records of whatever they have known, but their imagination and curiosity make them search beyond any map so that the unknown can be made known. At first, humans only knew the area around them, but it was their curiosity that drove them to explore beyond, discovering different regions and countries and eventually mapping the entire world. Yet, human quest does not stop at the tangible earth; curiosity extends beyond our planet.

Curiosity made humans search the outer world, which led to the discovery of planets that were not even visible to them, making their search even beyond the visibile universe. The sun and the moon are visible, but they are far beyond reach. Nevertheless, human curiosity drove them to missions such as Chandrayaan and Aditya L1, with the aim of satisfying a thirst for knowledge by initiating contact with these celestial bodies.

A major portion of the universe is still unknown to humans, but their curiosity is something that is driving them to map the unknown. It’s amazing how just an emotion of human is conducting a search beyond the known. Human search beyond the maps continues, and maybe this search can lead to knowing God.

rimadeswal4@gmail.com

