Too busy today?

March 24, 2024 03:51 am | Updated 06:09 am IST

In this world, everyone is busy in different ways. Who can say that he has time at his disposal? Within limit time, we are faced with unlimited demands of jobs and other matters. But there are occasions when we are called upon to give our time to others. It is important to know that when we give this time to others, it is not that we have nothing else to do or no other business to engage in. It is that we carve out those moments despite the limited time we have. This is what makes the other person feel ‘special’ and ‘precious’.

Some people who say “I am busy” may operate from a view that “I am more important than you are” or may come across as being “insensitive”. There are the those who may think (although not always the case) that the other person has nothing else to do except wait.

However, in many cases, it is just that we take people for granted. We think friends and family can wait but our jobs cannot.

But, the crux of the matter is that it is because of the sense of the comfort and security that our dear ones provide, that we are able to concentrate on work. It is the personal relations that will survive when everything else is lost and gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

When time flies by, context disappears, and now when we turn to friends, they are not the same. So let us not take people for granted. We need to at least explain what we are busy doing, rather than just throw the expression “I’m busy” at others. In this way, we can help our friends understand what we are engaged with. A good response to a text or call would be to say, “I am in a meeting. Will talk later. Ok?” This explanation is enough to show that you value the person who has reached out to you though you are occupied with something at the moment. A few words and sparing a few moments can make a world of difference.

sat.ansari@yahoo.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.