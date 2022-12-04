Too animated

December 04, 2022 01:27 am | Updated November 29, 2022 01:27 am IST

One of the most cherished Christmas classics that I remember watching was Tim Burton’s quirky stop-motion dark fantasy film The Nightmare Before Christmas. The protagonist was a skeleton Halloween king who brings the Christmas magic into the alternative world of monsters by defeating a gelatinous bogeyman. A cult classic that celebrates the message of hope, friendship and love is as perfect a Christmas eve tradition as any.

Watching it today provides a sense of childhood comfort as it takes you to an era when cartoons and animations were nothing but make-believe. In the times of technological limits on graphic design and animations, the cartoons or animations were still visual masterpieces, for they required an active creative engagement on the part of the viewers. To absorb yourself in a mock universe required an intentional embrace of absurdity and implausibility.

Traditional animation uses two-dimensional caricatures such as doe-eyed characters, stick limbs with often no fingers, and cut-outs with stark outlines. The absence of visual detailing restricts the depth of personality that can be assigned to the character. The visual simplicity of the figure makes it conducive to convey superficiality and exaggerated emotions. There is a deliberate mockery of the physical world. As the very literal celluloid embodiment of creativity and imagination, animations create a gap of unfamiliarity that can only be bridged by the suspension of disbelief.

However, with the advancement of technology, we are creating visually engrossing graphics that add layers of animations over the physical world to create a stimulating virtual reality that appears to be a spatial-temporal projection of real life. Highly detailed visual imagery mimics the physical world to create intense and immersive experiences that tread the fine boundary between reality and imagination.

There are many graphic design software programs that technologically enable VFX artists to create different animation styles. It has triggered a creative shift in the art of story-telling. We have been able to tell tales of characters in foreign lands where the laws of science or time do not apply. By providing a bigger canvas for visual articulation of the imagination of artists, technology behind visual effects has theoretically stretched the boundaries of creative freedom available. The locus of intersection of an artist’s mental space with audience’s receptive abilities is being traced out by the fast-evolving computer-assisted animations.

Ironically, it has artificially constrained the innovative potential of the creators and artists. The technological skills seem to have pushed its way into the literary space. The visual and sensory effects are so dominant and overwhelming that the viewers become passive recipients, thus resulting in creative disengagement from the content. Visual animations have evolved beyond the definition of the medium to become the subject of art itself, leaving a very limited agency with the audience for subjective interpretation.

Animations, cartoons, comic strips and so on served as a fanciful escape to an alien world. The crude rudimentary animation techniques required audiences to interpret even the most outrageous elements to create a coherent experience for themselves, thus making the process interactive. But a seemingly mindless consumption of VFX-rich content that bombards viewers with information overload results in a sensory indulgence that bespeaks of galloping technological hegemony over the literary-artistic complex in the cinematic world.

