Toiling away
Premium

Let’s appreciate and support the workers who make our lives better

April 28, 2024 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST

Balasubramaniam Pavani
Spare a thought for the workers who battle it out in the scorching summer heat. 

| Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Labour is an integral part of production. Land and capital alone do not lead to production.

Young persons leaving their villages and home towns in search of jobs is a common sight these days. The pandemic highlighted the woes of migrant workers, who were caught between the devil and the deep sea.

The condition of the workers is miserable. They need money for their own survival and to send a part of it to their dependents.

Let’s spare a thought for the workers who battle it out in the scorching summer heat. The rainy season presents a different challenge altogether.

Delivery persons, electricians, painters, plumbers, masons, fruit and vegetable vendors, truck drivers, car mechanics, and many such skilled and unskilled workers serve us everyday. Without them our lives would be difficult.

These are works that can drain anyone physically.

For people employed in the unorganised sector, meagre wages do not allow the luxury of savings. Survival of the day overrides the thought of future.

Age spares no one; it cannot be any different for the labour force. The weakening of the body poses a challenge in their lives, with nothing to fall back on. Dependency on others makes their lives miserable.

The salaried class have a steady income that paves the way for savings for their old age. People working in a protected environment may not fully realise the hardships of those employed in the unorganised sector.

We need to appreciate the contribution of these workers. Their lives should improve. Just paying tributes on Labour Day alone would not suffice.

balasubramaniampavani@gmail.com

