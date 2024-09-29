Tipping cuts both ways

There are generally no rules and policies when it comes to tipping. One is not legally bound to tip or there is no minimum or percentage of the value of goods and services purchased to be paid as tip. Anyone who tips less or demands more tips cannot be taken to court.

This is one unaccounted-for segment which is mostly in cash and cannot be taxed. There are countries such as Japan and those in Europe where one may just pay the bill and walk away with dignity. Then there are countries such as the U.S. where tipping has widespread acceptance.

In India, the subject of tipping is a little complicated. We are a country that pays taxes on the money we earn and also largely on the money we spend. So how fair is it to subject the citizens to the burden of tips? It’s outrightly unfair.

The most unfortunate side of the tipping culture in India is that many a time, a person is unable to walk with dignity if he has not tipped.

For instance, Ajay always tips the waiter who knows him well and gives him good and prompt service. Arun doesn’t believe in tipping. Every time the waiter keeps his bill on the table and hovers around him in anticipation of a tip, Arun avoids eye contact and walks with the bill to the cash counter. And when he starts to leave, the waiter gives him a grouchy look.

Now the question here is does Arun deserve less dignity than Ajay, despite paying the bill in full? Why then does he try to avoid eye contact with the waiter while making the payment? Why does he feel ashamed, when it’s actually the waiter who should feel ashamed for expecting anything more than his wages? And if the waiter is not satisfied with his wages, he should speak to his employer instead of trying to shame a customer.

In most restaurants, the waiter is just the “smiling face” or interface for the customer, but he pockets the entire tip and not the cooks or the cleaners. This makes the already unfair tipping culture more unfair and wrong.

Perhaps it’s time for people who are strictly against the tip culture to sport badges which clearly say, “I don’t take tips. I don’t give tips.” This will ensure that the ones who expect that “extra” don’t hover around these badge wearers with expectations.

vijayshekhar1974@gmail.com

