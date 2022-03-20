Time lapse

Fifty years had seen a world of change in the art of photography

In the small towns of the 1960s and 1970s, there was no photographer with a studio. We had to call one from a nearby big town which boasted a photographer or two. They had a reasonably good business. You would go to their shops to know all the social events which took place in the town and the villages around.

Photography was a hobby for the rich. My friend had an imported camera. Our excursions in the city and picnic spots had the imprint of my friend’s photographic talent. In one of the annual holiday visit to my hometown, I borrowed his camera. My friend’s instructions for the operation of the camera and more on its care were understandable. Seeing me with the camera, my relatives welcomed me with more warmth than usual. Even my sworn enemies at school smiled at me. Some were disappointed as I had exhausted the film rolls and there were no shops nearby selling 35 mm films.

While returning, my relatives said, “Please come again and take our photographs.”

All through my vacation, I can imagine my friend’s mind about the safety of his camera. I always carried it in my person. It was a great relief both for him and me when I returned his camera with profuse thanks.

Fifty years had seen a world of change in the art of photography. Many models — American, German, French, Korean or Japanese (Agfa, Kodak, Nikon, Canon, Yashica, Leica) — came on the scene, each with many versions and refinements. Along with these product developments, photography classes started coaching professionals and hobbyists. There was a period of instant diapositives which ruled for a decade or so. All these disappeared one after another. Today, photographers do not carry heavy tools, camera stand or black cloth to cover the light and say “Cheese” or “Smile”. There is no washing of the film and dark room for taking prints.

Ubiquitous cameras

Nowadays, except for big social functions or formal events, no camera or professional photographer is needed. For, every mobile phone is a camera and anyone who knows how to operate a mobile is a photographer. The sad part is while trying to take selfies, a few fall and die. Because the camera in the mobile phones operates in a smaller time scale, there is no need to say “Steady” either.

Prints? But who needs them? With storage and instant transmission in electronic mode, no one keeps an album any more to burden the uninterested visitors.

Recently, I told a few children that I would show a photograph of my guru. They were eager. I showed a vintage photograph of a baby donkey. They were quite surprised. I explained that the donkey also can teach us some trait and continued: “This photograph is by a renowned photographer Raghu Rai and I have been keeping the photograph in my collection for long.” Just when the session was to end, they asked, “Uncle, would you like to see a photograph from us?” They showed an man in his seventies or so. I asked whether it is the photograph of their grandfather or any other friend. In one voice, they said, “No uncle. It is the picture of Raghu Rai.”

I was stumped. I saw one of them fiddling with a mobile talking to the other in a low voice. They had tracked Raghu Rai on the Internet and copied his picture to me.

The world is full of smart young photographers without cameras!

