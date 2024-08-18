Tie the knot on extravagant weddings

Back then, weddings were conducted in homes. Now, everyone wants to get married in the grandest manner with loads of food, expensive clothes and jewellery and elaborate rituals in rented halls.

Even small air-conditioned halls charge ₹50,000 for half a day of ceremonies. Catering, jewellery, garments and return gifts for close family, extended family, friends and mere acquaintances swell the expenses. Gift items vary from stylish bags, idols, decorative lamps and jewellery bags to conch shell pieces and small shrubs.

A wedding is an opportunity to make lasting memories and impress the guests in one’s inimitable style. Much has been said about the need for simple ceremonies but to no avail.

The need for rigorous organising and planning has brought in a new class of business: wedding planners. In essence, wedding halls have turned into business houses playing with emotions. Weddings have attained the status of an industry that grows a host of allied businesses. There is a boom in number of caterers, jewellery shops, textiles, beauty parlours, priests, musicians, and gift shops, not to speak of flower, grocery and vegetable dealers.

Generous social workers have the opportunity to collect leftover food and distribute among the have-nots.

In a year, nearly 150 days are considered inauspicious for weddings. The wedding-related businesses probably encourage families to go for extravagant spending to compensate for these lean days.

Young brides and grooms, you spend many long hours planning your mega wedding. But keep in mind that “Happiness is not a matter of intensity, but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony,” as said by Thomas Merton.

