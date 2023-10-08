Those rainy days

October 08, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST

“Rain, rain, go away, come again another day,” goes the first English rhyme I learned when I was a child. Paradoxically, we loved playing in the rain as little ones. Those were the days when watching raindrops through a window was not enough; we ventured outside, soaking up the rain. Unlike today’s parents, who go to great lengths to protect their children from the rain, ours taught us to appreciate the great joy of playing in the rain.

My earliest encounter with the rain takes me back to a time when I would eagerly stand on the doorstep, hands cupped, collecting rainwater cascading from the tiled roof. The downpour would gain momentum, cause water to gush down and loosen the mud. Occasionally, I would defy watchful elders and run through the rain, embracing the liberating feeling it brought. An indoor favourite during rainy days was arranging steel tumblers and bowls to collect rainwater trickling into the house through cracked tiles.

Playing in the rain provided us with not just joy but also a slew of bodily benefits. Raindrops functioned as a natural massage, renewing our senses and revitalising our entire being as they softly caressed our bodies. Our immune systems were strengthened, making us more resistant to sickness. We would be soaked when we got home, but the experience would leave us feeling refreshed and renewed.

Boundless imagination

The aftermath of rain offered a canvas for boundless imagination, adorned with the ethereal charm of rainbows. Puddles and damp terrain became catalysts for creativity, awakening our playful spirits. Engaging with the moist landscape, relishing the squelch of mud beneath our feet, we embarked on imaginative adventures. Like magicians, we conjured stories, constructed imaginary worlds and explored new realms beyond the ordinary. The rain held a unique power, not only to unlock our creative potential but also to unveil the splendour of the unseen. And when rainbows arched across the sky, painting their vibrant hues, we felt as if we had discovered a bridge between reality and dreams — a tangible reminder that even after the storm, beauty endures, and the possibilities are as limitless as the colours that grace the heavens.

We intentionally left our umbrellas at home as we made our way to school. Racing through the streets, our laughter harmonising with the rhythmic raindrops, we willingly embraced the momentary inconvenience of getting wet. These escapades taught us the importance of embracing spontaneity and finding joy in life’s simplest pleasures, even if it meant a little discomfort.

Crafting paper boats and launching them in puddles or ponds was another delightful activity during rainy days. Witnessing our miniature vessels navigate the waterways evoked a sense of accomplishment and delight.

Building miniature mud dams is yet another cherished memory. We would harness the rainwater flowing in tiny rivulets by constructing miniature mud dams with leaf-roll conduits. The water would go streaming through tiny canals in different directions, as in real agricultural fields. These activities imparted valuable lessons in creativity, resourcefulness, and the importance of water conservation. They instilled in us the realisation that we could find innovative ways to use and preserve water, even on a small scale.

In the words of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.” Our parents knew this truth all too well, as they allowed us to immerse ourselves in its wonders. Through their wisdom, they unlocked a treasure trove of joy, resilience, and creativity hidden within the raindrops.

