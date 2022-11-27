The wings out there

November 27, 2022 12:50 am | Updated November 25, 2022 12:51 am IST

All my life, except these past three years, I have looked up at birds. Now, in my old age, apartment-bound on the seventh floor, I must look down at them, mostly perched on telegraph or other wires below.

I often see old acquaintances among them. The other day, there was an Indian tree pie perched on a wire below my window.

Apart from its usual gentle call, the bird has an unpleasant, angry, “scolding” screech, quite unnerving at times. From the first floor of my former house in Thrissur I used to see an Olenjaali at eye level and receive its “scolding” nearly every day. I often wish the one from the wire below would look up at my window and scold me as before — for old times’ sake!

Now, as a rule, the first thing in the morning, I make my way to the east-facing window of my bedroom. Quite unsteady on my feet, I hold on to the grilles and do some minor twisting, turning and stretching. On a clear day, when the eastern sky is reddish, I get to greet the rising sun.

After the stretching, I look down at the public car park below. At one corner of it is a junction of wires which is where the birds gather. Two or three crows are regulars, occasionally I see a pair of mynahs, often a solitary drongo, and rarely a pair of sparrows.

Standing at the window at dawn, I also see a few black cormorants fly by. I have no clue where they go. At dusk, I see flights of huge bats always towards the north-west. They often pass within 15 feet of my window. They must be returning and passing my window in the morning, too, but I have yet to sight them then. Where they go I have not been able to puzzle out.

Several years ago, when I could still be out and about, I had seen many bats roosting on a huge tree behind the Paramekkavu temple in Thrissur. I had occasion to stand and watch them set out by dusk, always in the same direction, obviously for their prey, but their destination remained a mystery.

There are a couple of pigeons living on a ledge below one of my windows. Their coo-ing from such close quarters is a distraction and a nuisance. Often, much against wiser counsel, I tend to scare them away by knocking heavily on my window. Frightened, they fly away, only to return in a short while and resume their coo-ing. They seem as used to such human disturbances as I am to avian nuisance!

pmwarrier9@gmail.com