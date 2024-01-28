GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The warmth of winters
Premium

One of the primary reasons people seem to cherish winter is the feeling of cosiness it brings

January 28, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

Mansi Tripathi
The warmth of togetherness.

The warmth of togetherness. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

For many, winter means fun with shorter days, layers of clothing and the warmth of blankets, but not everyone feels the same. It is a hard-to-digest fact for many that winter is not my favourite season. The overwhelming frustration of putting on layers of clothing that hinder free movement, the absence of sunshine that slows down my mental processes, cold extremities and the widespread lethargy in people around me, all contribute to my grievance with winter. However, when I see others, it becomes apparent that many cherish the season. Perhaps, there is an unnoticed art of enjoying winter which I am ignorant of.

One of the primary reasons people seem to cherish winter is the feeling of cosiness it brings. As the temperature drops, individuals find comfort in curling up in warm blankets, sipping hot coffee, and staying indoors. This embrace of stillness and comfort during the colder months can be linked to a psychological phenomenon known as “hygge”, a Danish concept that encompasses a feeling of cosiness, contentment and tranquillity. For many, winter serves as a perfect time to practise “hygge”, which creates a sense of warmth and security in the chilly weather.

Moreover, the absence of sunlight in winter can impact individuals differently. While I find myself mentally slowing down and emotionally confused, others may find decreased light as an opportunity to relax and calm them. A vast body of psychological experiments and studies suggest that exposure to natural light plays a vital role in regulating mood and sleep.

The widespread fondness for the winter’s pause may be deeply rooted in the need for comfort, relaxation, and psychological healing.

mansitripathi1001@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.