The warmth of winters

January 28, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

For many, winter means fun with shorter days, layers of clothing and the warmth of blankets, but not everyone feels the same. It is a hard-to-digest fact for many that winter is not my favourite season. The overwhelming frustration of putting on layers of clothing that hinder free movement, the absence of sunshine that slows down my mental processes, cold extremities and the widespread lethargy in people around me, all contribute to my grievance with winter. However, when I see others, it becomes apparent that many cherish the season. Perhaps, there is an unnoticed art of enjoying winter which I am ignorant of.

One of the primary reasons people seem to cherish winter is the feeling of cosiness it brings. As the temperature drops, individuals find comfort in curling up in warm blankets, sipping hot coffee, and staying indoors. This embrace of stillness and comfort during the colder months can be linked to a psychological phenomenon known as “hygge”, a Danish concept that encompasses a feeling of cosiness, contentment and tranquillity. For many, winter serves as a perfect time to practise “hygge”, which creates a sense of warmth and security in the chilly weather.

Moreover, the absence of sunlight in winter can impact individuals differently. While I find myself mentally slowing down and emotionally confused, others may find decreased light as an opportunity to relax and calm them. A vast body of psychological experiments and studies suggest that exposure to natural light plays a vital role in regulating mood and sleep.

The widespread fondness for the winter’s pause may be deeply rooted in the need for comfort, relaxation, and psychological healing.

