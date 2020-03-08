The vicissitudes of a lovely day

Some may say that all days are lovely. I agree, but do I have a choice?

It was a late January morning, and I was not woken up by the mobile alarm, my wife or even the cuckoo’s song. The winter in Hyderabad is pleasant, and our house is in a beautiful area with many species of birds, other creatures, plants and trees.

A cuckoo pair lives on a neem tree adjacent to my bedroom. I am a nature lover, but a late riser. And the birds are raucous in the morning. But today, I got up on my own.

Then I went for a walk and was at peace with myself. The sun was just about to appear on the horizon, the various hues in the sky announcing it. Would you believe I could spot a grey hornbill? The flame of the forest was with the first flower of the season. I simply love to look at the palash flowers. Its flowering reminded me that the flowering of samel, or silk cotton, is about to follow. Again a lovely red flower which turns cotton-like. The tree in full bloom has no leaves but only flowers.

I went on thanking god and saying my morning prayers and after visiting a temple, came back home refreshed.

There was a bounce in my gait on the way to office as I was happy and content. As I wished good morning to my boss, he said I would have to write for the house magazine. I was more shocked than surprised as I had never written a word earlier.

One thing I must credit my boss with is his capability of making things sound so easy that one may agree to anything he asks for. And repent later. As I did.

That was the end of my lovely day.

When I reached home in the evening, the world had again become a cruel place. I was admonished for reaching home late, as usual. I worried about the assignment and being tired. It cut no ice with my wife. She told me to go and buy groceries, vegetables and fruits.

But till this day, after getting many reminders for submission of the article, I am still thinking what to write. I am yet to find another lovely day. Some day. Let’s hope.

