The trip to Tabriz

My mother spent a few years in Iran in the 1970s and was always keen on visiting the country again. In 2019, I accompanied her as she visited Tabriz after 40-plus years.

During the 1970s, my grandfather, a professor at University of Delhi, was invited by the University of Tabriz to advance its Department of Library Sciences. My grandmother, then nine-year-old mother and seven-year-old-uncle soon joined him to spend four years in a country led by the Shah of Iran.

Until I was 27, my sister and I were introduced to the culture, politics and landscape of Iran based on my mother’s childhood memories. She was keen on visiting Tabriz once again, and in 2019, got a chance to participate in the national conference of social workers in Tehran, as a Professor of Social Work. She encouraged me to apply for the conference too because of my academic background. After days of deliberations on whether or not to go on the trip, I found myself covering my head on the flight as soon as the pilot announced that we were about to land and all women were required to cover their heads.

The country had social rules that foreign visitors were expected to follow. Men and women did not shake hands with each other on official occasions. Women were required to wear long-sleeve dresses which were at least down to the knees. These were not the experiences my mother grew up with in Iran.

Over the next few days, we met members from the social work fraternity who introduced us to the initiatives they had taken up — rehabilitation of drug addicts, old-age home for women and a centre to address issues of domestic violence.

As I learned more, I was able to relive some of the experiences she had lived through. Yet I could also draw distinctions between what existed before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and after Ayatollah Khomeini transformed the Iranian society.

The Islamic Revolution rolled back 70 years of advancements that had taken place in Iranian women’s rights before Khomeini deposed the Shah. During the Shah’s reign, women were encouraged to get educated and hold positions in Parliament. Women could choose whether to wear the headscarf or not.

As he came to power as the new leader of Iran, there were far-reaching consequences for women. The initial official policies of the Islamists against women’s rights were mandatory hijab, abolition of the Family Protection Act, and banning of women from judicial professions.

Forms of control

The discriminatory policies had heterogeneous layers that dictated the marriage age, the differences in rights of men and women to divorce and inherit property and more.

Women responded to the policies by showing courage and adopting anti-veil demonstrations and it paid off when it led to the government’s temporary retreat. However, in the 1980s, the wearing of the veil was declared mandatory for women at the workplace and in educational institutions.

Once, while getting out of a car, I had forgotten to cover my head. There was no one on the road except for one man, who was not polite at all in making me realise that my hair was visible. Fortunately, the hoodie on my jacket came in handy.

Change in the rights of women was not the only difference we saw. We learned through discussion that the low exchange rate made it difficult for Iranians to send their children abroad to study. Going to Iran from India, I could sense the difference in the exchange rate and felt richer. The people shared their viewpoints on the undemocratic democracy that Iran was practising.

As I headed back to India with memories of a lifetime — finding my grandfather’s manuscripts at the university, finding my mother’s house, meeting her old friends, and visiting local markets — I cherished the hospitality that Iranians offered and visiting historical sites.

I learned not to take social change for granted, to acknowledge the freedom and rights we have, and as a social worker, to exercise these rights for those who are not able to do so for themselves.

