The tricks of the trade

This happened when I was visiting a temple in Tiruchaanur for the first time. At the entrance, a flower-seller made me buy two garlands. “One for Goddess Padmavathi and another for Goddess Alarmelmanga,” she said. After several circumambulations on the temple premises, I discovered at last that there was only deity and I had been conned into buying two garlands instead of one. Later, when I confronted the flower-seller about her “duplicity”, she shrugged it off saying, “Consider yourself twice blessed! Don’t we all have two names each — one actual and another nickname?!” Till date, I have been trying to figure out which one of those names might be the nickname of the goddess.

As consumers, we expect value for money while the trader wants maximum gain from any transaction, come what may. Many a time, we fall prey to sales gimmicks designed to play on our ego so subtly that we end up being sentimental buyers rather than hard bargainers. For instance, my mother was always under the impression that she was somehow instrumental behind the growing prosperity of a particular fruit vendor who would plonk herself before our doorstep early morning. The latter would claim that if she made the first sale of the day to our mother, then her basket would be empty by mid-morning. Much later, during a social event, my mother came to know that other women in our neighbourhood too had earned bragging rights like her due to their “lucky” hand that boosted the vendor’s business. No doubt, she had used the same trick in every household she visited. Last we heard, she had acquired a plot of land on the outskirts of the city, thanks to the collective “Midas touch” of our locality.

Similarly, a textile salesman adopts this strategy when he says that a particular colour would suit only a few people with the right complexion and luckily, the customer in question happens to be one of them. Now, no one can accuse him of being a racist as it’s a stock phrase used by him to humour the client. One particular shopkeeper in a traditional silk showroom would make an elaborate show of extricating a special bundle of clothes from under the counter while continuing with his sales talk. According to him, such fabric put out on display before us was supposedly reserved for boutiques and the “niche” segment. Here, we need to focus and check the cost before puffing up with pride. The so-called “exclusivity” invariably comes with a heavy price tag.

Again, when it comes to choosing colours, it’s better to follow a golden rule which we tend to forget the moment we step into the showroom — if we’re attracted to a particular colour, then it means we already have dozens in that shade inside our wardrobe. To make matters worse, the salesman would bank on the “natural light versus artificial light” syndrome and somehow convince you that there is a vast difference between two similar-looking shades and dump both of them on you. This is how my dear aunt who had a penchant for the colour “M.S. blue” (a shade made famous by the legendary singer M.S. Subbulakshmi) got trapped in her own desire once the “friendly” shopkeeper got wind of it. As a result, a monochrome M.S. blue was the dominant theme of her clothes — enough to serve as uniforms for members of an old girls’ band.

With online buying being the rage now, the days of in-store shopping have become few and far between. But such shopping expeditions do have a positive effect on us — the bright lights, the lively banter with the shopkeeper, the actual feel of the quality and texture of the material we select and then returning home happily laden with shopping bags. Surely, no can deny the therapeutic effects of shopping as a mood-lifter on a gloomy day.

